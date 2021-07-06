BMW CE 04 e-scooter to be unveiled on July 7

BMW CE 04's production-spec model to be unveiled tomorrow

BMW Motorrad is all set to take the wraps off its CE 04 electric scooter on July 7, as confirmed by the automaker via a teaser video. To recall, its concept version was unveiled in November last year while the production-specific model was spotted testing in May. The BMW CE 04 will have a skateboard-like chassis and will likely deliver a range of 150km.

Here's the official teaser

Only two more days until we present you a new member of the BMW Motorrad family – 100% #BornElectric! 🔋#MakeLifeARide #PluggedToLife #BMWMotorrad pic.twitter.com/7u15TU7qDx — BMWMotorrad (@BMWMotorrad) July 5, 2021

It will house a 10.25-inch touchscreen unit

The BMW CE 04 will sit on a tubular steel frame and feature a bulky, low-slung body with an apron-mounted headlamp cluster, sleek turn indicators, and a flat-type seat. It should be offered in multiple color options, including Black. The vehicle will ride on blacked-out wheels and pack a 10.25-inch touchscreen console, which would perhaps be the biggest display on a scooter yet.

A top-speed of 100km/h is expected

Details regarding the powertrain of the BMW CE 04 are yet to be announced. However, it will be powered by an all-electric setup, including a rear wheel-mounted motor. The e-scooter is expected to offer a top-speed of 100km/h and a range of 150km per charge.

Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure rider's safety

For the safety of the rider, the BMW CE 04 electric scooter will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

BMW CE 04: Pricing

The official pricing details of the BMW CE 04 may be announced at tomorrow's event. It will carry a premium price-tag due to its futuristic design and top-tier specifications.