Auto

Sixth-generation Honda Civic Type R arrives with better looks, performance

Sixth-generation Honda Civic Type R arrives with better looks, performance

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 23, 2022, 10:34 am 2 min read

The sixth-generation Honda Civic Type R was first previewed in 2021 (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the sixth-generation version of its Civic Type R car for the global markets. To recall, it was first previewed last year. As for the highlights, the car has an elegant look and a revamped cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It is backed by a powerful 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that makes 306hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The updated Honda Civic Type R serves as a replacement for the fifth-generation model introduced in 2017 and offers better looks and more features compared to it.

It also gets several mechanical upgrades, which make it the most powerful version of the four-wheeler ever.

The car will rack up decent sales globally but sadly will not be introduced in India.

Exteriors The car has 19-inch wheels and a huge rear wing

The new Honda Civic Type R has a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood with a scoop, sleek headlights with L-shaped DRLs, a revamped lower grille, and bumper-mounted air vents. On the sides, it is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs and lightweight 19-inch alloy wheels. A blacked-out diffuser, a large wing, wrap-around taillights, and three tailpipes are available on the rear end.

Information It is fueled by a 306hp, turbo-petrol engine

The Honda Civic Type R runs on a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that makes 306hp of power. The motor is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox, and the power is transferred to the front wheels.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment panel

The latest Honda Civic Type R has a luxurious cabin with red-colored suede-effect upholstery, Type R sports seats, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with a red Honda badge on it. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and blind spot monitoring.

Information Honda Civic Type R: Pricing and availability

In the US, the sixth-generation Honda Civic Type R is expected to carry a starting price tag of around $39,000 (roughly Rs. 31 lakh). However, the performance-oriented vehicle is unlikely to debut on our shores.