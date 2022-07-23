Sixth-generation Honda Civic Type R arrives with better looks, performance
Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the sixth-generation version of its Civic Type R car for the global markets. To recall, it was first previewed last year. As for the highlights, the car has an elegant look and a revamped cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It is backed by a powerful 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that makes 306hp of power.
- The updated Honda Civic Type R serves as a replacement for the fifth-generation model introduced in 2017 and offers better looks and more features compared to it.
- It also gets several mechanical upgrades, which make it the most powerful version of the four-wheeler ever.
- The car will rack up decent sales globally but sadly will not be introduced in India.
The new Honda Civic Type R has a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood with a scoop, sleek headlights with L-shaped DRLs, a revamped lower grille, and bumper-mounted air vents. On the sides, it is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs and lightweight 19-inch alloy wheels. A blacked-out diffuser, a large wing, wrap-around taillights, and three tailpipes are available on the rear end.
The Honda Civic Type R runs on a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that makes 306hp of power. The motor is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox, and the power is transferred to the front wheels.
The latest Honda Civic Type R has a luxurious cabin with red-colored suede-effect upholstery, Type R sports seats, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with a red Honda badge on it. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and blind spot monitoring.
In the US, the sixth-generation Honda Civic Type R is expected to carry a starting price tag of around $39,000 (roughly Rs. 31 lakh). However, the performance-oriented vehicle is unlikely to debut on our shores.