Land Rover begins deliveries of 2022 Range Rover in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 12, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

2022 Range Rover is the first to get a seven-seater configuration (Photo credit: Land Rover)

Land Rover has commenced deliveries of the 2022 Range Rover model in India. The SUV is offered in four trims: SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition. To recall, the four-wheeler was launched by the British automaker on our shores in January and it is the fifth generation of the vehicle since its debut in 1969. It is offered with multiple engine options.

Context Why does this story matter?

Land Rover debuted the Range Rover in 1969 and since then, the British carmaker has spawned five generations of the SUV, slowly moving the image of the four-wheeler from a utilitarian off-roader to a luxury vehicle.

The 2022 iteration features two plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains as a move toward sustainable mobility.

It competes with the Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Bentley Bentayga on our shores.

Exteriors The SUV sports a chrome-finished grille and designer alloy wheels

The 2022 Range Rover has a quintessential SUV design language with a muscular clamshell bonnet, a large chrome-finished grille, sleek matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheels arches, and designer alloy wheels. Vertical LED taillights and shark-fin antennas grace the rear end.

Information It is offered with multiple engine options

The Range Rover is powered by a potent 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine that develops 516hp/750Nm and a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder diesel mill with 48V mild-hybrid technology that churns out 243hp/700Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox along with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors It features a Meridian Signature sound system and panoramic sunroof

On the inside, the Range Rover has a luxurious cabin featuring a minimalist dashboard, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 35-speaker Meridian Signature sound system, and a 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information 2022 Range Rover: Pricing

The 2022 Range Rover begins at Rs. 2.38 crore for the base SE variant and goes up to Rs. 3.51 crore for the range-topping LWB First Edition trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.