Auto

Kawasaki Versys 650 v/s Moto Morini X-CAPE: Which is better?

Kawasaki Versys 650 v/s Moto Morini X-CAPE: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 11, 2022, 08:10 pm 2 min read

Both motorcycles are backed by a parallel-twin engine

Moto Morini is gearing up to launch its X-CAPE in India, along with three other products. All motorcycles will belong to the 650cc segment. Meanwhile, Kawasaki has recently updated its 650 range of two-wheelers, which includes its capable adventure tourer, the Versys 650. Does the X-CAPE have enough mettle to steal the crown from the reigning champion, the Versys? Let us find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 offers better looks and features compared to the outgoing model. It was considered a benchmark in the 650cc adventure-touring segment here due to its refined engine.

However, with the entry of the legendary Italian brand Moto Morini on our shores, competition in the ADV segment has heated up.

The X-CAPE should undercut the Versys when launched here.

Design The X-CAPE promises better looks

The Kawasaki Versys 650 flaunts an aggressive design with sharper fairings, adjustable windscreen, a muscular fuel tank, split-type seats, a wide handlebar, an all-LED lighting setup, and alloy wheels. The Moto Morini X-CAPE features dual-projector LED headlight with DRLs, a sloping fuel tank, an upright windscreen, a raised handlebar, a flat seat, a slim tail section, and wire-spoke wheels (alloy wheels are optional).

Performance The Versys 650 is backed by a more powerful engine

The Versys 650 is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 66hp of maximum power and 61Nm of peak torque. The X-CAPE is backed by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor paired to a 6-speed gearbox. It develops a maximum power of 60hp and a peak torque of 54Nm.

Safety The X-CAPE is equipped with better suspension setup

Versys 650 is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control. Moto Morini X-CAPE has Brembo disc brakes on both ends, with switchable ABS for better off-road control. The former has Showa 41mm inverted front forks and preload-adjustable rear mono-shock unit. The latter gets fully-adjustable 50mm Marzocchi inverted front forks and an adjustable KYB rear mono-shock unit.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Kawasaki Versys 650 retails at Rs. 7.36 lakh, while the pricing of the Moto Morini X-CAPE is yet to be disclosed. The latter is expected to be priced at around Rs. 6.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the X-CAPE as it offers better looks and lots of equipment. It should also cost significantly less.