Kawasaki Versys 650 v/s Moto Morini X-CAPE: Which is better?
Moto Morini is gearing up to launch its X-CAPE in India, along with three other products. All motorcycles will belong to the 650cc segment. Meanwhile, Kawasaki has recently updated its 650 range of two-wheelers, which includes its capable adventure tourer, the Versys 650. Does the X-CAPE have enough mettle to steal the crown from the reigning champion, the Versys? Let us find out.
- The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 offers better looks and features compared to the outgoing model. It was considered a benchmark in the 650cc adventure-touring segment here due to its refined engine.
- However, with the entry of the legendary Italian brand Moto Morini on our shores, competition in the ADV segment has heated up.
- The X-CAPE should undercut the Versys when launched here.
The Kawasaki Versys 650 flaunts an aggressive design with sharper fairings, adjustable windscreen, a muscular fuel tank, split-type seats, a wide handlebar, an all-LED lighting setup, and alloy wheels. The Moto Morini X-CAPE features dual-projector LED headlight with DRLs, a sloping fuel tank, an upright windscreen, a raised handlebar, a flat seat, a slim tail section, and wire-spoke wheels (alloy wheels are optional).
The Versys 650 is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 66hp of maximum power and 61Nm of peak torque. The X-CAPE is backed by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor paired to a 6-speed gearbox. It develops a maximum power of 60hp and a peak torque of 54Nm.
Versys 650 is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control. Moto Morini X-CAPE has Brembo disc brakes on both ends, with switchable ABS for better off-road control. The former has Showa 41mm inverted front forks and preload-adjustable rear mono-shock unit. The latter gets fully-adjustable 50mm Marzocchi inverted front forks and an adjustable KYB rear mono-shock unit.
In India, the Kawasaki Versys 650 retails at Rs. 7.36 lakh, while the pricing of the Moto Morini X-CAPE is yet to be disclosed. The latter is expected to be priced at around Rs. 6.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the X-CAPE as it offers better looks and lots of equipment. It should also cost significantly less.