Moto Morini arrives in India with SEIEMMEZZO, X-CAPE 650cc motorcycles
Moto Morini has officially announced its arrival in the Indian market with four motorcycles - two each under SEIEMMEZZO and X-CAPE nameplates. The two-wheelers are powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine, albeit in different tunes. The Italian bikemaker is competing in the ADV, scrambler, and streetfighter categories under the 650cc segment, rivaling the likes of Kawasaki and Ducati.
- The Italian motorcycle legend, Moto Morini has entered the Indian market with capable offerings in the middleweight segment.
- The brand has a rich heritage of producing road-biased and racing bikes with premium components at an affordable price tag.
- It is a part of the Adishwar Auto Ride India group, along with Benelli and Keeway.
Moto Morini was founded in September 1937 by Alfonso Morini, with a focus on affordability and good performance. The first two-wheeler was produced in 1946, post World War 2. It was a 125cc, 2-stroke motorcycle inspired by the best of the time, the DKW RT. Later, with 4-stroke engines, the company had a successful streak in top-tier national racing events between 1948-1971.
The SEIEMMEZZO twins are essentially the same under the skin, with slight tweaks to their design to suit the streetfighter and scrambler characteristics. The SEIEMMEZZO STR flaunts a wide handlebar and alloy wheels, while the SEIEMMEZZO SCR has a raised handlebar, ribbed seat, a prominent beak, and wire-spoke wheels. Both the motorcycles are powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 55hp/54Nm.
The X-CAPE twins are modern-age adventure tourer motorcycles featuring dual projector LED headlight with DRLs, an 18-liter fuel tank, an upright windscreen, wide handlebar as well as 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) wire-spoke/alloy wheels. Both the bikes are backed by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that develops 60hp/54Nm. They have Brembo disc brakes on both ends with switchable ABS and fully-adjustable suspension from Marzocchi.
The pricing and availability details of the SEIEMMEZZO and X-CAPE motorcycles in India are yet to be disclosed by Moto Morini. However, the middleweight segment will heat up with the arrival of the Italian motorcycle marque.