Auto

Moto Morini arrives in India with SEIEMMEZZO, X-CAPE 650cc motorcycles

Moto Morini arrives in India with SEIEMMEZZO, X-CAPE 650cc motorcycles

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 09, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Moto Morini X-CAPE and SEIEMMEZZO motorcycles feature all-LED lighting setup

Moto Morini has officially announced its arrival in the Indian market with four motorcycles - two each under SEIEMMEZZO and X-CAPE nameplates. The two-wheelers are powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine, albeit in different tunes. The Italian bikemaker is competing in the ADV, scrambler, and streetfighter categories under the 650cc segment, rivaling the likes of Kawasaki and Ducati.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Italian motorcycle legend, Moto Morini has entered the Indian market with capable offerings in the middleweight segment.

The brand has a rich heritage of producing road-biased and racing bikes with premium components at an affordable price tag.

It is a part of the Adishwar Auto Ride India group, along with Benelli and Keeway.

History About Moto Morini, an 85 year old Italian brand

Moto Morini was founded in September 1937 by Alfonso Morini, with a focus on affordability and good performance. The first two-wheeler was produced in 1946, post World War 2. It was a 125cc, 2-stroke motorcycle inspired by the best of the time, the DKW RT. Later, with 4-stroke engines, the company had a successful streak in top-tier national racing events between 1948-1971.

SEIEMMEZZO range SEIEMMEZZO STR and SCR are modern-age streetfighter and scrambler models

The SEIEMMEZZO twins are essentially the same under the skin, with slight tweaks to their design to suit the streetfighter and scrambler characteristics. The SEIEMMEZZO STR flaunts a wide handlebar and alloy wheels, while the SEIEMMEZZO SCR has a raised handlebar, ribbed seat, a prominent beak, and wire-spoke wheels. Both the motorcycles are powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 55hp/54Nm.

X-CAPE range The X-CAPE duo focuses on adventure and touring

The X-CAPE twins are modern-age adventure tourer motorcycles featuring dual projector LED headlight with DRLs, an 18-liter fuel tank, an upright windscreen, wide handlebar as well as 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) wire-spoke/alloy wheels. Both the bikes are backed by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that develops 60hp/54Nm. They have Brembo disc brakes on both ends with switchable ABS and fully-adjustable suspension from Marzocchi.

Information Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO and X-CAPE motorcycles: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the SEIEMMEZZO and X-CAPE motorcycles in India are yet to be disclosed by Moto Morini. However, the middleweight segment will heat up with the arrival of the Italian motorcycle marque.