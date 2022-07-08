Auto

Mahindra eXUV400 to debut in September: Check features, expected price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 08, 2022, 06:18 pm 2 min read

Mahindra eXUV400 will boast an overall length of 4.2m. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has confirmed that it will reveal its all-new eXUV400 in India in September. The fully-electric SUV was initially christened eXUV300 and first showcased at the Auto Expo in 2020. The car will primarily rival the Tata Nexon EV MAX when launched in the country. Separately, Mahindra has raised Rs. 1,925 crore from British International Investment (BII) for its "EV Co." subsidiary brand.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahindra is shifting its focus on electric cars as it looks to catch up with Tata Motors, which currently leads the EV market in India with a market share of over 85%.

The collaboration with BII is a nudge in the right direction for the automaker which expects EV sales to be 20-30% of its total sales.

Exteriors The EV will flaunt the brand's new design philosophy

The Mahindra eXUV400 will boast the brand's new design language with distinctive styling touches to differentiate it from the eXUV300 concept. It will feature a long, muscular bonnet, a closed-off grille, redesigned headlamps, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the EV will likely be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The rear should get wraparound LED taillights.

Information It may deliver a range of over 300km per charge

Details regarding the powertrain are yet to be revealed. We expect the eXUV400 to be equipped with a 40kWh battery pack linked to a 130hp electric motor and deliver a range of over 300km per charge.

Interiors It will feature a spacious cabin with connected car technology

The details regarding the interiors of the eXUV400 are under the wraps. However, we expect the EV to feature a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, powered seats, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will likely pack a large infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and ADAS functions.

Information Mahindra eXUV400: Pricing and availability

Mahindra will disclose the pricing and availability details of the eXUV400 at the time of launch. We expect the SUV to be priced around Rs. 17 lakh mark to compete against the Tata Nexon EV MAX.