These Bajaj bikes have become costlier in India: Check prices

Jul 11, 2022

The bikes have become costlier by up to Rs. 6,400 (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto has raised the prices of select models in India such as the Dominar 250, Pulsar N250, Platina 100 Drum, and Pulsar NS125. Following the latest price revision, the two-wheelers have become costlier by up to Rs. 6,400. As for the highlights, the motorbikes have sporty looks, a long list of features, and are backed by powerful BS6-compliant engines.

Bike #1 Platina 100: Carries a price tag of Rs. 63,130

The Bajaj Platina 100 has received a cost hike of Rs. 1,978. It has a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight, an analog instrument console, alloy wheels, a sloping fuel tank, and a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail. The bike is backed by a 102cc, air-cooled, four-stroke engine that makes 7.8hp/8.3Nm. There are drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels.

Bike #2 Pulsar NS125: Costs Rs. 1.03 lakh

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is now costlier by Rs. 1,165. The motorcycle has a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, alloy rims, a semi-digital instrument cluster, split-style seats, and a muscular fuel tank. It runs on a 124.4cc, four-stroke, air-cooled engine that generates 11.82hp/11Nm. It gets a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear rim.

Bike #3 Pulsar N250: Price starts at Rs. 1.44 lakh

The prices of the Bajaj Pulsar N250 have been raised by Rs. 1,299. It sports a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, a semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, a windscreen, and alloy rims. It is powered by a 249.07cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 24.16hp/21.5Nm. There are disc brakes on both ends along with single-channel ABS.

Bike #4 Dominar 250: Carries a price tag of Rs. 1.75 lakh

The Dominar 250 is now costlier by Rs. 6,400 in India. The motorcycle flaunts a wide handlebar, split-type seats, LED headlights, dual barrel exhaust, an LCD instrument cluster, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It is backed by a 248.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor makes 26.6hp of power and 23.5Nm of torque. The vehicle is equipped with dual-channel ABS.