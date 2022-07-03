Auto

Aprilia SR Max250 HPE maxi-scooter launched with sporty looks

Aprilia SR Max250 HPE gets an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Aprilia)

Italian automaker Aprilia has introduced the SR Max250 HPE maxi-scooter in the Chinese market. We do not know if it will arrive in India yet. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty appearance and offers a TFT instrument console as well as electronic riding aids. It is backed by a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces a maximum power of 25.6hp.

The Aprilia SR Max250 HPE flaunts a contemporary Italian look, offers several features, and delivers excellent performance. It should draw the attention of many customers in China.

If the premium two-wheeler arrives on our shores in the future, it will rival the Keeway Vieste 300. Moreover, the competition in the maxi-scooter segment will go up to a great extent.

Design Scooter has two-tone paintwork, Bluetooth connectivity

The Aprilia SR Max250 HPE flaunts a headlamp-mounted front apron, an adjustable windscreen, an upswept exhaust, a stepped-up seat, and an angular tail section. The maxi-style scooter packs a full-LED setup for lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch TFT instrument console, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It can store 15 liters of fuel and flaunts a dual-tone gray and orange paintwork.

Information It runs on a 26hp, 250cc engine

Under the hood, the Aprilia SR Max250 HPE maxi-style scooter is powered by a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The mill generates a maximum power of 25.6hp and a peak torque of 22.5Nm.

Safety It gets dual rear shock absorbers

The Aprilia SR Max250 HPE is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Bosch dual-channel ABS, traction control, and two ride modes for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Aprilia SR Max250 HPE: Pricing and availability

In China, the Aprilia SR Max250 HPE carries a price tag of CNY 26,800 (around Rs. 3.16 lakh). The brand has not announced whether the maxi-style scooter will make its way to India in the future.