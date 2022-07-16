Auto

India-bound Hyundai Stargazer MPV breaks: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 16, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Hyundai Stargazer flaunts 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has unveiled the Stargazer MPV in the Indonesian car market. It has the same underpinning as the Kia Carens. The four-wheeler follows the brand's "One Curve Design" and is backed by a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The car also has Hyundai's SmartSense suite (ADAS functions) and gets connected car features such as remote AC and engine start/stop via the brand's Bluelink app.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hyundai has been competitive in the Indian car market since its first appearance with the Santro in 1998.

However, the only category that the South Korean automaker did not tackle was MPV.

With the relative success achieved by Kia Motor's Carens on our shores, the brand is now expected to introduce Stargazer in India soon and enter the MPV segment.

Exteriors The MPV has all-LED lighting setup with H-shaped connected taillights

The Hyundai Stargazer flaunts the brand's "One Curve Design" philosophy, featuring a clamshell hood, a rectangular grille, bumper-mounted angular LED headlights, a full-width DRL strip, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the MPV is flanked by blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels. H-shaped connected taillight, a shark-fin antenna, and a skid plate grace the rear end.

Information It is available with a 1.5-liter petrol engine

The Stargazer is offered with a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, inline-four petrol engine that is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The mill generates maximum power of 113hp at 6,300rpm and peak torque of 114Nm at 4,500rpm.

Interiors The car has a minimalist dashboard and roof-mounted AC vents

On the inside, the Stargazer has a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, ambient lighting, wireless charger, automatic climate control with roof-mounted AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The MPV packs a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with latest smartphone connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information Hyundai Stargazer: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Hyundai Stargazer are yet to be disclosed by the South Korean automaker. If launched in India, we expect the MPV to start around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).