2022 BMW G 310 RR launched at Rs. 2.85 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 15, 2022, 04:28 pm 2 min read

2022 BMW G 310 RR sports a dual projector LED headlight setup

BMW Motorrad has launched the much-awaited 2022 G 310 RR in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 2.85 lakh. The motorcycle has an aggressive design similar to the TVS Apache RR 310 and packs electronic riding aids such as ride-by-wire throttle and four riding modes. The two-wheeler is offered with two paint schemes: Sport and Black storm metallic.

Why does this story matter?

BMW Motorrad has a wide variety of motorcycles in its global portfolio under the supersport, streetfighter, cruiser, and ADV segments.

The German automaker, along with TVS Motor Company, has entered the sub-500cc category with two-wheelers specifically designed for the Indian market.

After the capable G 310 R and G 310 GS, the brand has now launched its most affordable supersport, the G 310 RR.

Design The motorcycle has a TFT instrument cluster and 17-inch wheels

The 2022 BMW G 310 RR sits on a tubular steel frame with a muscular 12-liter fuel tank, dual projector LED headlight, an upright visor, upswept exhaust, split-type seats, and a slim tail section with an LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a vertically-stacked 5.0-inch color TFT instrument cluster. The bike rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Street tires.

Information It draws power from a 313cc, single-cylinder engine

The BMW G 310 RR is backed by a 313cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 34hp at 9,700rpm and a peak torque of 27Nm at 7,700rpm.

Safety The supersport is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For rider's safety, the 2022 G 310 RR comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with BMW Motorrad ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and four riding modes: Track, Sport, Urban, and Rain. Suspension duties are handled by 41mm inverted forks at the front and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear with cast aluminium swingarm.

Information 2022 BMW G 310 RR: Pricing

In India, the 2022 BMW G 310 RR can be yours at Rs. 2.85 lakh for the Black storm metallic paint scheme and Rs. 2.99 lakh for the Sport color option (all prices, ex-showroom).