Hyundai reveals RN22e, N Vision 74 concept cars: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 15, 2022, 01:28 pm 2 min read

The RN22e and N Vision 74 concepts are both characterized as "rolling lab" test beds (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has unveiled two concept vehicles, the RN22e and N Vision 74, to celebrate the brand's 'N' day which happens on July 15 each year. All models showcased feature an aggressive design language and are backed by potent all-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell powertrains. The South Korean automaker has also confirmed IONIQ 5 N for 2023 but sadly, we didn't get a full reveal.

Hyundai's 'N' division is known for creating some of the best performance-oriented vehicles across the globe with excellent handling characteristics.

The South Korean automaker celebrates July 15 as 'N' day, paying tribute to its specialized motorsport division.

With the global unveiling of the two concept vehicles, the brand intends to showcase the future of sustainable yet sporty mobility solutions.

Car #1 Hyundai RN22e concept: The IONIQ 6 inspired sporty electric sedan

The Hyundai RS22e concept is based on the IONIQ 6 with its swooping and aerodynamic design. It is the first true high-performance vehicle underpinned by the E-GMP platform. The car features motorsports-inspired components such as a front air splitter, a diffuser, and a boot-mounted wing. It generates 577hp of maximum power, similar to the Kia EV6 GT, and has suspensions tuned for racetrack.

Car #2 Hyundai N Vision 72 concept: A retro-inspired, 671hp coupe

Hyundai N Vision 72 concept pays homage to the 1974 Pony concept with an angular design. The car is a hydrogen fuel-cell/electric hybrid sports coupe, developed for the racetracks. It flaunts a muscular hood, all-LED lighting, large wheels, and a fixed-type wing at the rear. It is powered by a dual-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup that generates 671hp/900Nm and has a range of over 600km.

Car #3 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N: Performance-oriented all-electric hatchback

With the success of Hyundai IONIQ 5, the 'N' version of the all-electric hatchback was nearly inevitable. The South Korean automaker has confirmed the model for 2023. The car will flaunt sporty body panels to differentiate it from the standard model. It will likely have the same 77.4kWh battery pack and a 577hp/740Nm dual-motor powertrain from its cousin, the Kia EV6 GT.