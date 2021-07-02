BMW R 1250 GS, Adventure to debut on July 8

BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure models to be launched in India on July 8

BMW Motorrad has announced that it will launch its R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure motorbikes in India on July 8. Their pre-bookings are already underway. As for the highlights, the bikes have an aggressive design and come with many electronic riding aids. They draw power from a 1,254cc, air/liquid-cooled, flat-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Take a look at the announcement

Design

The bikes have an adjustable windscreen and TFT instrument console

BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure feature a prominent beak, split-style seats, an adjustable windscreen, a USB charging socket, an asymmetric headlamp, and an upswept exhaust. The bikes have a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT instrument panel and a full-LED setup for lighting. The standard model runs on alloy wheels, while the Adventure variant plies on cross-spoke wheels wrapped in tubeless tires.

Information

They are fueled by a 136hp, 1,254cc engine

The BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,254cc air/liquid-cooled, flat-twin engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor makes a maximum power of 136hp at 7,750rpm and a peak torque of 142Nm at 6,250rpm.

Safety

They offer three riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the BMW R 1250 GS and Adventure are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with hill-start control, ABS Pro, and traction control. They also offer three riding modes: Eco, Rain, and Road. Suspension duties are taken care of by a central spring strut on the front and a single-sided swingarm on the rear.

Information

BMW R 1250 GS and Adventure: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the BMW R 1250 GS and Adventure will be revealed on July 8. They are expected to carry a premium over the outgoing models which cost Rs. 20.45 lakh and Rs. 22.35 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom).