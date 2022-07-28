Auto

Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II goes official

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 28, 2022, 04:12 pm 2 min read

Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine (Photo credit: Land Rover)

Land Rover's Classic division has launched the Defender Works V8 Trophy II with a price tag of £225,000 (approximately Rs. 2.18 crore) in the UK. It will be produced in a limited run of just 25 units. The four-wheeler is based on the Defender model sold between 2012 and 2016 by the British marque and is available in three variants.

Context Why does this story matter?

Land Rover is a heritage British automaker that made its debut in 1948. It is an SUV specialist and is currently a part of Tata Motors.

The Classic division of the brand had earlier unveiled the Defender Works V8 Trophy for an exclusive competition at Eastnor Castle.

The new special-edition four-wheeler commemorates the brand's off-roading and exploration heritage.

Exteriors The SUV has round headlights and a ladder

The Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II flaunts a Fuji White camouflage paint job, a clamshell bonnet finished in Narvik Black color, a large grille, circular headlamps, and a full-width LED light bar. It is flanked by squared windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and alloy wheels. A tailgate-mounted spare wheel, a ladder, and round taillamps grace the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 399hp, V8 engine

The limited-run Defender Works V8 Trophy II draws power from a 5.0-liter, V8 petrol engine that is mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox. The mill develops 399hp of maximum power and 513.8Nm of peak torque.

Interiors It features two-tone upholstery

Inside, the Defender Works V8 Trophy II has a spacious cabin, featuring two-tone Recaro Windsor leather upholstery on seats, dashboard, and door trims. It gets automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and an Elliot Brown clock with a face that mirrors the camouflage. It also packs the Land Rover Classic Infotainment System with support for the latest connectivity options and multiple airbags.

Information Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II: Pricing

In the UK, the Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II carries a hefty price tag of £225,000 (approximately Rs. 2.18 crore). The SUV is available in 90, 110, and 110 Double Cab Pick-Up body styles.