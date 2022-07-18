Auto

Honda CBR150R gets Repsol Edition limited to 800 units

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 18, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Honda CBR150R Repsol Edition remains mechanically unchanged (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has launched a Repsol Edition of its CBR150R motorcycle in Malaysia. Its production is limited to just 800 units. The vehicle flaunts orange paint on the fuel tank and alloy wheels, coupled with red and white touches as well as "REPSOL" graphics on the side panels. However, the design, features, as well as mechanicals remain unchanged.

Context Why does this story matter?

The changes in the Honda CBR150R Repsol Edition are limited to the addition of a new MotoGP-inspired livery which lends it an air of exclusivity.

Only a few units of the vehicle are up for grabs, and it is unclear whether the limited-run model will head to our shores. Provided it does, the competition in the segment will be raised significantly.

Design The bike has split seats and a windshield

The Honda CBR150R Repsol Edition has a bi-LED headlamp flanked by narrow LED indicators, fairings with vents, a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, and a side-mounted exhaust. The motorbike gets a windscreen, an LCD instrument cluster, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. It rides on 17-inch wheels with a 100-section tire on the front side and a 130-section one on the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 16hp, 149cc engine

Under the hood, the Honda CBR150R Repsol Edition bike draws power from a 149.16cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The mill generates a maximum power of 16.07hp and a peak torque of 13.7Nm.

Safety There are disc brakes on both ends

To ensure the rider's safety, the Honda CBR150R Repsol Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information Honda CBR150R Repsol Edition: Pricing and availability

In Malaysia, the Honda CBR150R Repsol Edition sports a price figure of MYR 13,499 (around Rs. 2.42 lakh). The supersport bike will make its way to dealerships across the country later this month.