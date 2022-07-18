Auto

Sanyou 150 scooter breaks cover with sporty looks and features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 18, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Sanyou 150 is powered by a 150cc engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Chinese automaker Sanyou has introduced the Sanyou 150 adventure scooter in its home country. It is unlikely to arrive in India. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive design and offers bulbous body panels as well as twin LCD displays for the instrument cluster. Under the hood, it is powered by a 150cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Sanyou 150 seems like a doppelganger of the Yamaha BWs 125 but with a bigger engine. It should attract a lot of buyers in the Chinese market.

Unfortunately, the two-wheeler will not arrive in our country as the company has no presence in our market. Nonetheless, its quirky design is certainly one to look out for.

Design The scooter has a single-piece seat and block-patterned tires

The Sanyou 150 scooter has twin apron-mounted headlamps, a high-rise long front mudguard, a flat footboard, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a lengthy upswept exhaust. The scooter packs two LCD screens for the instrument cluster and rides on blacked-out wheels shod in block-patterned tires. There is also a front apron-mounted fuel filler cap.

Information It runs on a 150cc engine

Under the hood, the Sanyou 150 adventure scooter is fueled by a 150cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled engine. However, the power and torque output figures, as well as gearbox information, have not been disclosed.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Sanyou 150 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear whether ABS is also offered for better handling. The suspension duties on the adventure scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about its pricing and availability?

The Sanyou 150 adventure scooter sports a price figure of $550 (around Rs. 43,000). However, no details pertaining to the vehicle's pricing and availability in our country have been disclosed.

