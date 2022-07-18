Auto

Prior to launch, specifications of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 leaked

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 18, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will debut by early August. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Chennai-based Royal Enfield is expected to launch its Hunter 350 motorbike in India by early August. In the latest development, the dimensions and engine details of the upcoming vehicle have been leaked via its homologation document. The two-wheeler will have a wheelbase of 1,370mm, tip the scales at 180kg, and shall be backed by a 349.34cc engine that makes 20.2hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Hunter 350 will be Royal Enfield's entry-level model in India. Its slender build, long list of features, and good performance should attract a lot of buyers in our country.

The two-wheeler should be priced competitively on our shores and will take on rivals such as the Yezdi Roadster and Honda H'ness CB350. It should go on sale soon.

Design The motorcycle will get alloy rims and full-LED illumination

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will have a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust, and a circular headlight as well as mirrors. The motorbike will pack an all-LED setup for lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled semi-digital instrument console, and ride on alloy wheels. It will be 2,055mm long, tip the scales at 180kg, and have a wheelbase of 1,370mm.

Information It will run on a 20hp, 349cc engine

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 349.34cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm.

Safety It will get rear shock absorbers with adjustable preload

In terms of safety equipment, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the rims, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and twin tube shock absorbers with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Pricing and availability

Royal Enfield will disclose the pricing and availability details of the Hunter 350 in India at the time of its launch. However, the motorcycle is tipped to bear a price tag of around Rs. 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom).