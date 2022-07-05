Auto

Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP goes official at Rs. 35 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 05, 2022, 09:55 am 2 min read

Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP gets riding aids like traction control (Photo credit: Ducati)

Italian automaker Ducati has launched its Streetfighter V4 SP naked motorcycle in India. Deliveries of the vehicle have also commenced. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears a head-turning look with a 'Winter Test' livery and gets several electronic riding aids, including traction control and wheelie control. It is backed by a 1,103cc, liquid-cooled, Desmosedici Stradale engine that makes 208hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The V4 SP is the range-topping model in Ducati's streetfighter line-up. It flaunts a livery inspired by the brand's MotoGP and WSBK motorcycles ridden in pre-season tests.

The lighter version of Streetfighter V4 S also offers a long list of features and incredible performance. In India, this ultra-premium stunner should be grabbed by those who are willing to spend a pretty penny for exclusivity.

Design The motorbike has a rider-only seat and TFT instrument console

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a carbon fiber mudguard, CNC machined footpegs, an underbelly exhaust, a rider-only saddle, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs a 5.00-inch TFT instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on Marchesini forged magnesium wheels. It can store 16 liters of fuel and has a kerb weight of 196kg.

Information It runs on a 208hp, 1,103cc engine

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP draws power from a 1,103cc, liquid-cooled, Desmosedici Stradale engine that generates a maximum power of 208hp and a peak torque of 123Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter.

Safety It gets 43mm fully-adjustable front forks

Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with cornering ABS, wheelie control, launch control, traction control, engine brake control, and slide control. It also gets riding modes. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 43mm fully-adjustable forks on the front and an Ohlins TTX36 shock absorber with rebound damping adjustment on the rear end.

Information Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP: Pricing and availability

In India, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP sports a hefty price figure of Rs. 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the premium vehicle have commenced at authorized dealerships and deliveries are also underway.