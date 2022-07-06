Auto

TVS Ronin launched at Rs. 1.5 lakh: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 06, 2022, 06:36 pm 2 min read

2022 TVS Ronin is available in three variants

TVS Motor Company has launched the all-new Ronin scrambler motorcycle in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.49 lakh. It has a neo-retro design language. The two-wheeler offers full-LED illumination and is powered by a 20hp, 225.9cc, air-cooled engine derived from the Apache RTR 200 4V. The homegrown bikemaker is also offering Ronin-branded merchandise in form of riding gear.

Context Why does this story matter?

TVS Motor Company has a rich heritage of racing both on and off the tarmac.

The homegrown bikemaker has been successful in the sporty commuter segment in the Indian market with its Apache RTR range of motorcycles.

With the retro design language gaining popularity in recent years, the brand now plans to ride the wave by launching the Ronin neo-retro scrambler.

Design The bike sports a round LED headlamp and 17-inch wheels

The 2022 TVS Ronin flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlamp with an integrated T-shaped DRL, a wide handlebar, a chromed rear fender, and a sleek LED taillight. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster with a Smart Xonnect Bluetooth connectivity system for navigation. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in knobby, dual-purpose tires.

Information It is backed by a 20hp, 226cc engine

The TVS Ronin is powered by a 225.9cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). The mill generates a maximum power of 20hp and a peak torque of 19.93Nm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

Safety The motorcycle is equipped with dual-channel ABS

For the rider's safety, the 2022 TVS Ronin is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and two riding modes: Rain and Urban. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by gold-colored 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a gas-charged mono-shock unit attached to a box-section swingarm on the rear end.

Information 2022 TVS Ronin: Pricing

The 2022 TVS Ronin costs Rs. 1.49 lakh for the single-tone single-channel ABS variant, Rs. 1.56 lakh for the dual-tone single-channel ABS model, and Rs. 1.69 lakh for triple-tone dual-channel ABS variant (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.