TVS Ronin launched at Rs. 1.5 lakh: Check features
TVS Motor Company has launched the all-new Ronin scrambler motorcycle in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.49 lakh. It has a neo-retro design language. The two-wheeler offers full-LED illumination and is powered by a 20hp, 225.9cc, air-cooled engine derived from the Apache RTR 200 4V. The homegrown bikemaker is also offering Ronin-branded merchandise in form of riding gear.
- TVS Motor Company has a rich heritage of racing both on and off the tarmac.
- The homegrown bikemaker has been successful in the sporty commuter segment in the Indian market with its Apache RTR range of motorcycles.
- With the retro design language gaining popularity in recent years, the brand now plans to ride the wave by launching the Ronin neo-retro scrambler.
The 2022 TVS Ronin flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlamp with an integrated T-shaped DRL, a wide handlebar, a chromed rear fender, and a sleek LED taillight. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster with a Smart Xonnect Bluetooth connectivity system for navigation. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in knobby, dual-purpose tires.
The TVS Ronin is powered by a 225.9cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). The mill generates a maximum power of 20hp and a peak torque of 19.93Nm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.
For the rider's safety, the 2022 TVS Ronin is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and two riding modes: Rain and Urban. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by gold-colored 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a gas-charged mono-shock unit attached to a box-section swingarm on the rear end.
The 2022 TVS Ronin costs Rs. 1.49 lakh for the single-tone single-channel ABS variant, Rs. 1.56 lakh for the dual-tone single-channel ABS model, and Rs. 1.69 lakh for triple-tone dual-channel ABS variant (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.