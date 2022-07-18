Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched at Rs. 4.25 lakh: Check features
Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 iteration of the S-Presso in India at a starting price tag of Rs. 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The car retains the pseudo-SUV design language from the outgoing model and is now powered by a 1.0-liter, K10C petrol engine that generates 65.7hp of maximum power. The four-wheeler also features Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with hill-hold assist on the automatic variant.
- Maruti Suzuki is the largest automaker in India in terms of sales, catering to different categories and price segments.
- Given the growing demand for SUVs, the homegrown carmaker had launched the S-Presso in 2019 with a boxy design typically seen on SUVs.
- However, the car failed to capture the market. The 2022 version intends to rectify this.
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso retains the boxy silhouette of the outgoing model. It has a sculpted hood, swept-back headlights, chrome-slatted grille, black bumpers, a roof-mounted antenna, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it has black B-pillars, ORVMs, side-mounted indicators, flared wheel arches, and steel wheels with attractive covers. Wrap-around, C-shaped taillamps grace the rear of the hatchback.
2022 S-Presso draws power from a next-generation 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, K10C DualJet petrol engine with Idle Start Stop technology. The motor churns out a maximum power of 65.7hp and peak torque of 89Nm. Transmission duties are handled by either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.
On the inside, the S-Presso has a five-seater cabin featuring a minimalist dashboard, fabric upholstery, an air purifier, front power windows, manual AC, remote keyless entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The hatchback packs a centrally mounted digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and ESP with hill-hold assist.
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is now available with a price tag of Rs. 4.25 lakh for the base Std MT variant and goes up to Rs. 5.99 lakh for the top-of-the-line VXi+(O) AGS trim (all prices, ex-showroom).