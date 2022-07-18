Auto

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched at Rs. 4.25 lakh: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 18, 2022, 01:54 pm 2 min read

2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is underpinned by Heartect platform (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 iteration of the S-Presso in India at a starting price tag of Rs. 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The car retains the pseudo-SUV design language from the outgoing model and is now powered by a 1.0-liter, K10C petrol engine that generates 65.7hp of maximum power. The four-wheeler also features Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with hill-hold assist on the automatic variant.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki is the largest automaker in India in terms of sales, catering to different categories and price segments.

Given the growing demand for SUVs, the homegrown carmaker had launched the S-Presso in 2019 with a boxy design typically seen on SUVs.

However, the car failed to capture the market. The 2022 version intends to rectify this.

Exteriors The car features chrome-slatted grille and flared wheel arches

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso retains the boxy silhouette of the outgoing model. It has a sculpted hood, swept-back headlights, chrome-slatted grille, black bumpers, a roof-mounted antenna, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it has black B-pillars, ORVMs, side-mounted indicators, flared wheel arches, and steel wheels with attractive covers. Wrap-around, C-shaped taillamps grace the rear of the hatchback.

Information It is available with a 1.0-liter petrol engine

2022 S-Presso draws power from a next-generation 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, K10C DualJet petrol engine with Idle Start Stop technology. The motor churns out a maximum power of 65.7hp and peak torque of 89Nm. Transmission duties are handled by either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors The hatchback has a touchscreen infotainment system and dual airbags

On the inside, the S-Presso has a five-seater cabin featuring a minimalist dashboard, fabric upholstery, an air purifier, front power windows, manual AC, remote keyless entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The hatchback packs a centrally mounted digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and ESP with hill-hold assist.

Information 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is now available with a price tag of Rs. 4.25 lakh for the base Std MT variant and goes up to Rs. 5.99 lakh for the top-of-the-line VXi+(O) AGS trim (all prices, ex-showroom).