Bengaluru start-up reveals Veloc-e dual-sport electric bike: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 06, 2022, 06:50 pm 2 min read

Veloc-e by Barrel Motors will enter production in 2024 (Photo credit: Barrel Motors)

Bengaluru-based start-up Barrel Motors has revealed the prototype version of its Veloc-e dual-sport motorcycle. It will enter production in 2024. The prototype model has an aggressive design and is suitable for traveling on dirt, snow, sand, and slush. In production guise, it will be backed by an electric powertrain and shall deliver around 150km of range on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Veloc-e by Barrel Motors will be up for grabs in two variants and shall be made of 'state-of-the-art components,' 90% of which will be locally sourced.

In our market, the dual-sport bike will take on rivals such as the Hero XPulse and KTM 390 Adventure. The rivalry in the electric two-wheeler segment will be raised to a great extent.

Design The motorbike has a larger front wheel and single-piece seat

The prototype version of Veloc-e has a fuel tank-like structure with extensions, a single-piece seat, a protruding beak, high-set handlebars, and blacked-out or golden-colored front forks, depending on the colorway. The bike rides on spoked-wheels shod in off-road-friendly tires. However, the front rim is larger than the one on the rear. The production model should have full-LED lighting and a digital instrument console.

Information It will house a locally-produced battery pack

Barrel Motors' Veloc-e will draw power from an electric motor linked to an India-made battery pack. The specifications and power figures are currently unavailable but the vehicle should promise around 150km of range per charge.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the prototype of the Veloc-e is equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheel. The production model may get ABS for better handling or regenerative braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information What about its availability?

The Veloc-e by Barrel Motors will be up for grabs in two trims: a street-friendly version and a high-performance variant. It will undergo development and testing over the next 1.5 years and will enter production in 2024. (Story credit: carandbike)