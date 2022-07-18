Auto

2022 Hyundai TUCSON first impression: A feature-packed premium SUV

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Jul 18, 2022, 10:12 am 3 min read

2022 Hyundai TUCSON would be launched in August

After getting considerable success with its CRETA and VENUE, Hyundai is now looking at the premium SUV segment. For that, it has its new-generation TUCSON and this new SUV would be slotted above the ALCAZAR as the flagship Hyundai product in India. Alongside two powertrain options, the new TUCSON gets many significant feature additions as well. Here's our first impression.

With a growing demand for SUVs, the premium segment is where many automakers are tapping into for more sales.

For Hyundai, it was a natural progression after the CRETA and ALCAZAR to introduce a more premium SUV packed with a lot of technology and features.

This story provides a first impression and a detailed overview of what all has changed with the new TUCSON.

Exteriors It is the longest SUV in its class

With a length of 4,630mm, the TUCSON is the longest SUV in its class. It is also a lot more striking now and gets the latest Hyundai design language including the 'Parametric' grille. The dark chrome grille conceals the LED DRLs while the overall surfacing is quite sleek with sharp lines. Elsewhere, you get connected LED taillamps and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors The cabin has a 'floating' digital display

The interior comes across as high in quality with soft touch door pads and metal inserts all over the dashboard along with leather seats. There is a 'floating' digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen console, and touch-based controls for the AC. We also love the running AC vents which are draped across the entire width of the dashboard and the 4-spoke steering wheel.

Space It also has the longest wheelbase in its class

With a long wheelbase of 2,755mm, the new TUCSON is also the most spacious SUV in its class with an airy cabin. Headroom and legroom at the rear seat is excellent with ample thigh support. You can also recline the rear seat or move the front passenger seat electronically via a button. The front seats are also broad and offer very good comfort.

Features From dual-zone climate control to dual powered seats with ventilation

Being a flagship model, the TUCSON is filled to the brim with features. Alongside the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen, it also gets connected car technology with over 60 features, dual-zone climate control, dual powered ventilated front seats with heating and cooling, an 8-speaker BOSE audio system and a panoramic sunroof. Another highlight is the addition of Autonomous Level 2 safety features.

Performance TUCSON diesel has the highest torque output in its class

In terms of powertrains, the new TUCSON gets a 2.0-liter petrol unit with 156hp/192Nm. It is offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox only. There is also a 2.0-liter diesel motor available. It makes 186hp/416Nm and comes equipped with an 8-speed automatic gearbox along with terrain modes plus a four-wheel-drive system. The diesel TUCSON has the most amount of torque in its class.

Our estimate How much will it cost?

We think Hyundai would keep the prices competitive due to the high amount of competition in this segment and hence, a starting price of Rs. 23 lakh (ex-showroom) is expected for the petrol TUCSON. Overall, the new generation TUCSON definitely impresses with its design, features and space and at first glance, is a massive leap forward from the previous generation model.