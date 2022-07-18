Auto

BMW G 310 RR v/s TVS Apache RR 310

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 18, 2022, 03:50 pm 2 min read

Both the bikes feature all-LED lighting setup

BMW Motorrad recently launched the G 310 RR in the Indian market as the brand's most affordable supersport offering. The bike has an aggressive design and packs various electronic riding aids. However, it is based on the accomplished TVS Apache RR 310, which offers "Built To Order" customization options as well. Which one is better for you? Let us find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad have formed a joint venture to create sub-500cc motorcycles, specifically designed for the Indian market.

Their partnership has spawned capable offerings such as G 310 R, G 310 GS, and Apache RR 310. The G 310 RR is the latest entrant.

Even though the bikes share the same platform, both bikemakers appeal to different buyer groups.

Design The Apache looks visually more appealing

The BMW G 310 RR flaunts a muscular fuel tank, dual projector LED headlight, upswept exhaust, split-type seats, LED taillamp, and 17-inch cast aluminium wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Street tires. The TVS Apache RR 310 has a similar design and sports a race-specific trellis frame with optional race replica graphics, Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, and red-colored 17-inch alloy wheels with Michelin Road 5 tires.

Information Both bikes are offered with a 34hp, single-cylinder engine

Both the BMW G 310 RR and TVS Apache RR 310 are powered by a BS6-compliant 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that generates a maximum power of 34hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. The mills are linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety TVS Apache RR 310 is equipped with petal-type disc brakes

BMW G 310 RR is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with BMW Motorrad ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. TVS Apache RR 310 comes with petal-type disc brakes on both wheels which provide better heat dissipation, along with dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties are handled by inverted forks at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear.

Our Verdict Which one is better?

In India, BMW G 310 RR ranges between Rs. 2.85 lakh and Rs. 2.99 lakh, while the TVS Apache RR 310 carries a price tag of Rs. 2.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the TVS, as it offers adjustable suspension, better tires, smartphone connectivity, and "Built To Order" customization options at a lower price tag.

