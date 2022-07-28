Auto

Volvo XC40 Recharge sold out within two hours in India

Volvo XC40 Recharge is offered with a wall box charger (Photo credit: Volvo)

Volvo has sold out all the 150 units of the XC40 Recharge SUV in India within two hours after the bookings opened. The Swedish automaker plans to introduce the second batch of the e-SUV by December and is currently accepting orders for it. The XC40 Recharge was launched in India earlier this week and deliveries are likely to commence in October.

Context Why does this story matter?

Volvo is considered a pioneer when it comes to safety and tech-based features in vehicles. The brand was one of the first to implement radar-based ADAS functions in its products.

The Swedish carmaker is now focusing on developing all-new BEVs and PHEVs as it moves toward a green and sustainable future.

XC40 Recharge is the torch-bearer for the automaker in the EV segment.

Exteriors The SUV has a closed-off grille and designer alloy wheels

Volvo XC40 Recharge sports a clamshell hood, a closed-off grille, a raked windscreen, a wide air dam, LED headlamps with "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, and black cladding all-around. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Vertically stacked LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

Information It promises a range of 418km on a single charge

The XC40 Recharge promises to deliver a range of 418km on a single charge. The EV is powered by dual electric motors linked to a 78kWh battery pack. The setup develops 408hp of maximum power and 660Nm of peak torque.

Interiors The EV features a panoramic sunroof and connected car technology

The Volvo XC40 Recharge has a five-seater cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, ambient lighting, an air purifier, connected car technology, dual-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a Harman Kardon sound system and a 9.0-inch vertically-stacked infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information Volvo XC40 Recharge: Pricing and availability

In India, the Volvo XC40 Recharge carries a price tag of Rs. 55.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The first batch of 150 units is sold out. However, the bookings for the second batch are open online.