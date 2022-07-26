Volvo XC40 Recharge launched at Rs. 55.9 lakh: Check features
Volvo has launched its highly awaited EV, the XC40 Recharge in India with a price tag of Rs. 55.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is the first fully-electric vehicle from the Swedish automaker to reach our shores and will be locally assembled at the brand's factory near Bengaluru. The four-wheeler is backed by a large 78kWh battery pack that promises a range of 418km.
- Volvo has been a pioneer of vehicle safety across the globe since its inception in 1927. The brand was also one of the early adopters of plug-in hybrid technology for passenger vehicles.
- With the shift toward green mobility, the Swedish marque has opted to use both BEVs and PHEVs as the way forward.
- The XC40 Recharge competes against Kia EV6 and Hyundai IONIQ 5.
The Volvo XC40 Recharge sports a typical SUV silhouette and features a muscular clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille, LED headlamps with signature "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the EV is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer alloy wheels. Vertical LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear.
The XC40 Recharge is offered with dual electric motors paired with a large 78kWh battery pack. The setup develops a maximum power of 408hp and peak torque of 660Nm. The EV gets all-wheel-drive and has a claimed range of 418km on a single charge.
On the inside, the SUV has a spacious five-seater cabin featuring ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, powered front seats, connected car technology, dual-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV houses a Harman Kardon sound system and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in Google Assistant. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.
In India, Volvo XC40 Recharge retails with a price tag of Rs. 55.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV is now available to book online or via dealerships. It is offered with an 11kW wall box charger and an 8-year warranty for the battery pack.