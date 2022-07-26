Auto

Volvo XC40 Recharge launched at Rs. 55.9 lakh: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 26, 2022, 12:48 pm 2 min read

Volvo XC40 Recharge has a host of ADAS functions (Photo credit: Volvo)

Volvo has launched its highly awaited EV, the XC40 Recharge in India with a price tag of Rs. 55.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is the first fully-electric vehicle from the Swedish automaker to reach our shores and will be locally assembled at the brand's factory near Bengaluru. The four-wheeler is backed by a large 78kWh battery pack that promises a range of 418km.

Context Why does this story matter?

Volvo has been a pioneer of vehicle safety across the globe since its inception in 1927. The brand was also one of the early adopters of plug-in hybrid technology for passenger vehicles.

With the shift toward green mobility, the Swedish marque has opted to use both BEVs and PHEVs as the way forward.

The XC40 Recharge competes against Kia EV6 and Hyundai IONIQ 5.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts signature DRL design and typical SUV silhouette

The Volvo XC40 Recharge sports a typical SUV silhouette and features a muscular clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille, LED headlamps with signature "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the EV is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer alloy wheels. Vertical LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear.

Information It has a claimed range of 418km per charge

The XC40 Recharge is offered with dual electric motors paired with a large 78kWh battery pack. The setup develops a maximum power of 408hp and peak torque of 660Nm. The EV gets all-wheel-drive and has a claimed range of 418km on a single charge.

Interiors It features Harman Kardon sound system and air purifier

On the inside, the SUV has a spacious five-seater cabin featuring ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, powered front seats, connected car technology, dual-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV houses a Harman Kardon sound system and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in Google Assistant. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information Volvo XC40 Recharge: Pricing and availability

In India, Volvo XC40 Recharge retails with a price tag of Rs. 55.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV is now available to book online or via dealerships. It is offered with an 11kW wall box charger and an 8-year warranty for the battery pack.