Auto

Mahindra rejigs features of the XUV700 SUV in India

Mahindra rejigs features of the XUV700 SUV in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 28, 2022, 05:25 am 3 min read

Mahindra XUV700 remains mechanically unchanged (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown automaker Mahindra has rejigged the features of its XUV700 SUV in India. While certain trims have lost out on features like follow-me-home headlamps and rear spoiler, others have gained new ones such as adaptive cruise control. However, the design of the car remains unchanged, and it continues to be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines.

Context Why does this story matter?

The XUV700 is Mahindra's flagship model in India and recently surpassed the 1.5 lakh unit bookings milestone here.

While the car is extremely popular, customers have to wait 12-18 months for its delivery depending on the trim.

To overcome this difficulty, the brand has probably tinkered with the equipment list. The car rivals the Tata Harrier and Hyundai ALCAZAR.

The MX variant has lost the height-adjustable driver seat, follow-me-home headlamps, and rear spoiler. Meanwhile, AX3 does not get a rear window wiper and selective unlock function for doors. LED sequential indicators have been removed from AX5 and AX7, while AX7L MT has lost adaptive cruise control. AX7, AX7L, and AX7L AT offer cruise control, LED sequential turn indicators, and adaptive cruise control, respectively.

Exteriors The car has 18-inch wheels and roof rails

The Mahindra XUV700 has a sculpted bonnet, a vertical-slatted chromed grille, LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air vent, and skid plates. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information Two engine choices are available

The Mahindra XUV700 runs on a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine (197hp/380Nm) and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel mill offered in three states of tune: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm. The motors are linked to a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Interiors The SUV gets 7 airbags and ADAS

The Mahindra XUV700 has a spacious cabin with up to seven seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control, key-less entry, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 12-speaker Sony audio system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment console with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Seven airbags and Level 2 ADAS functions ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mahindra XUV700 begins at Rs. 13.18 lakh for the base MX (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 24.58 lakh for the top-spec AX7 AT AWD diesel trim with a Luxury Pack (all prices, ex-showroom).