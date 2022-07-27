Auto

MINI Concept Aceman, with sporty looks, unveiled: Check features

Jul 27, 2022

MINI has taken the wraps off its new-age all-electric crossover, the Aceman. The car is still in a close-to-production concept form and showcases the brand's "Charismatic Simplicity" design philosophy for its future EV line-up. The four-wheeler flaunts a unique Icy Sunglow Green paint scheme with a metallic British Racing Green-colored roof and ORVMs. Dimension-wise, it is slightly smaller than the current-generation Countryman.

Context Why does this story matter?

Much like every other automaker, MINI has been slowly moving toward sustainable mobility solutions via both the PHEV and BEV routes.

The BMW-owned British marque has recently introduced Cooper SE in India, as its first all-electric vehicle. It was received warmly, with the first batch being completely reserved even before its official launch on our shores.

The brand is expecting similar success with Aceman.

Exteriors The crossover sports 20-inch wheels and LED taillamps

MINI Concept Aceman sports the brand's new design language and features a long and sculpted hood, angular LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a closed-off grille with an illuminated Union Jack design, and a wide air dam. The EV is flanked by ORVMs, a roof rack, black B-pillars, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Union Jack LED taillamps and an 'ACEMAN' logo graces the rear end.

Information It will be backed by an electric powertrain

The details regarding the powertrain options for the Concept Aceman are yet to be revealed by MINI. We expect the brand to use a single/dual motor setup linked with a large capacity battery pack for the upcoming crossover.

Interiors It gets a circular display for instrumentation and infotainment

The interiors of the MINI Concept Aceman have a futuristic appearance, featuring a dashboard that aims to combine minimalism and sustainability. The car houses a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel and a centrally mounted circular OLED display that double up as both the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. It also offers ambient lighting, auto climate control, and a projector facility.

Information MINI Concept Aceman: Availability

The MINI Concept Aceman will be showcased to the public for the first time at the world's largest gaming event, Gamescom 2022, in Cologne, Germany. It is unclear whether its production version will be up for grabs in India.