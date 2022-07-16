Auto

2022 BMW G 310 R launched at Rs. 2.7 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 16, 2022, 03:40 pm 2 min read

2022 BMW G 310 R remains mechanically unchanged (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

German automaker BMW Motorrad has finally launched its 2022 G 310 R motorcycle in India. It is available in three new shades. As for the highlights, the motorbike bears an aggressive look and offers many features, including a full-LED setup for lighting. It is fueled by a 313cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 33.5hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

As part of the update, the 2022 BMW G 310 R gets new color choices. However, its design, features, as well as mechanicals remain unchanged.

Nonetheless, the two-wheeler has been priced competitively in our market and takes on rivals such as the KTM 390 Duke. The competition in the segment should be raised to a great extent.

Design The motorcycle has red-colored wheels and upswept exhaust

The 2022 BMW G 310 R sits on a red-colored frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, an upswept exhaust, a stepped-up single-piece seat, and golden-colored front forks. The motorbike houses a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on red-colored 17-inch wheels. It is offered in Polar White with Racing Blue, Cosmic Black 2, and Racing Red colors.

Information It is backed by a 34hp, 313cc engine

The new BMW G 310 R is fueled by a 313cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 33.5hp and a peak torque of 28Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the BMW G 310 R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the sports bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 BMW G 310 R: Pricing

In India, the 2022 version of the BMW G 310 R sports bike carries a price tag of Rs. 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it around Rs. 5,000 costlier than the older model.

