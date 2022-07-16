Auto

2022 BMW G 310 GS debuts in India: Check price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 16, 2022, 10:44 am 2 min read

2022 BMW G 310 GS is offered in 3 color options (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

German automaker BMW Motorrad has launched the 2022 version of its G 310 GS motorbike in India. To recall, it made its global debut earlier this month. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive design and offers full-LED illumination as well as an LCD instrument cluster. It runs on a 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out 33.5hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The only changes in the new BMW G 310 GS are in the form of new color options. However, the old ones have been discontinued.

The adventure motorcycle promises good looks, many features, and excellent performance.

In our market, the two-wheeler rivals the likes of KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM 250 Adventure, and Suzuki V-Strom SX.

Design The bike is available in 3 shades

The 2022 BMW G 310 GS offers a stepped-up single-piece seat, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a side-mounted exhaust, and a windscreen. The motorbike has an LCD instrument cluster, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. It is available in Cosmic Black 3, Racing Blue Metallic, and Style Rallye Kalamata Metallic Matte colors.

Information It is backed by a 34hp, 313cc engine

The new BMW G 310 GS draws power from a 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 33.5hp and a peak torque of 28Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

Safety There are disc brakes on both ends

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 BMW G 310 GS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 BMW G 310 GS: Pricing

In India, the 2022 iteration of the BMW G 310 GS sports a price figure of Rs. 3.1 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it Rs. 5,000 more expensive compared to the outgoing model.