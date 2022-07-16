2022 BMW G 310 GS debuts in India: Check price
German automaker BMW Motorrad has launched the 2022 version of its G 310 GS motorbike in India. To recall, it made its global debut earlier this month. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive design and offers full-LED illumination as well as an LCD instrument cluster. It runs on a 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out 33.5hp of power.
- The only changes in the new BMW G 310 GS are in the form of new color options. However, the old ones have been discontinued.
- The adventure motorcycle promises good looks, many features, and excellent performance.
- In our market, the two-wheeler rivals the likes of KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM 250 Adventure, and Suzuki V-Strom SX.
The 2022 BMW G 310 GS offers a stepped-up single-piece seat, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a side-mounted exhaust, and a windscreen. The motorbike has an LCD instrument cluster, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. It is available in Cosmic Black 3, Racing Blue Metallic, and Style Rallye Kalamata Metallic Matte colors.
The new BMW G 310 GS draws power from a 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 33.5hp and a peak torque of 28Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.
In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 BMW G 310 GS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In India, the 2022 iteration of the BMW G 310 GS sports a price figure of Rs. 3.1 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it Rs. 5,000 more expensive compared to the outgoing model.