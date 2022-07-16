Auto

2023 Toyota Crown hybrid sedan breaks cover in the US

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 16, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

2023 Toyota Crown flaunts a dual-tone paint scheme on the Platinum trim level (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has unveiled the 2023 version of the Crown sedan in the US car market. The car was earlier available in the 1970s for a short duration. The Japanese automaker has spawned 16 generations of the four-wheeler in its home market and is popular in other global markets as well. It is backed by a 340hp hybrid powertrain with an all-wheel-drive system as standard.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sustainable mobility has been a top priority in recent years. However, Toyota was the first to introduce a mass-market hybrid vehicle to the world in form of the Prius in 1997.

The Japanese car marque has been developing efficient SHEVs, PHEVs, and BEVs for the global markets ever since.

The 2023 Crown sedan is the latest to join the brand's eco-friendly line-up.

Exteriors The sedan sports all-LED lighting setup and dual-tone alloy wheels

The 2023 Toyota Crown has a futuristic design language with a long and muscular bonnet, a dual-tone color scheme, a sleek grille, swept-back LED headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 19/21-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights, a diffuser, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear of the sedan.

Information It is available with two hybrid powertrain options

The Toyota Crown is backed by a 2.5-liter, inline-four engine linked to three electric motors. The setup generates 236hp and is mated to eCVT gearbox. It also has a 2.4-liter turbocharged, inline-four unit paired with a hybrid system dubbed "Hybrid Max" which develops 340hp.

Interiors The car features a JBL sound system and ventilated seats

On the inside, the 2023 Crown has a spacious cabin with an all-black interior, metallic accents on dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 11-speaker JBL sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and Safety Sense 3.0 suite (ADAS functions).

Information 2023 Toyota Crown: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Crown are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the sedan to cost $40,000 (approximately Rs. 32 lakh) for base XLE variant and $50,000 (approximately Rs. 40 lakh) for the Platinum trim in the US.