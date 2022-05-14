Auto

BMW 3 Series (facelift) previewed in leaked images: Check features

Written by Athik Saleh May 14, 2022, 03:47 pm 2 min read

The BMW 3 Series made its global debut in 2018 (Photo credit: Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China)

German automaker BMW launched the all-electric i3 sedan in China this March. Now, images of the ICE-powered facelifted 3 Series car have surfaced online, courtesy of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The ministry published the pictures as part of the vehicle's homologation. Although the images are of the locally made model, the global version is said to look almost identical.

Context Why does this story matter?

The BMW 3 Series has been long overdue for an update, considering the fact that the current generation of the sedan made its global debut in 2018.

However, the long gap has not forced the company to opt for a full-blown makeover. Instead, the sedan will only be getting subtle exterior updates. The interior upgrades are expected to be minimal.

Exteriors The sedan will sport a small kidney grille

The facelifted BMW 3 Series will have a sculpted bonnet, a sloping roofline, a small kidney grille, new sharp-looking headlights, and a redesigned bumper with a large air intake. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sharp body lines, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. The rear end of the car will be graced by a revamped bumper and a diffuser.

Information It might retain powertrain choices of its predecessor

The BMW 3 Series (facelift) is expected to retain the powertrain choices of its predecessor. Globally, the car is available in petrol, diesel, and petrol-hybrid variants, while in India, only petrol and diesel-powered models are available.

Interiors Four-wheeler may get leather seats, redesigned instrument cluster

The new BMW 3 Series's interior details are not available yet. However, we do not expect it to get a significant overhaul. It should have a luxurious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It might also pack an updated touchscreen infotainment system running on iDrive 8 as well as a redesigned instrument cluster.

Information BMW 3 Series (facelift): Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the facelifted 3 series car are yet to be announced by BMW. We expect the vehicle to arrive internationally later this year. An Indian debut will likely follow suit.