2023 BMW G 310 GS arrives in new color options
German automaker BMW Motorrad has revealed the 2023 iteration of the G 310 GS motorcycle for the international markets. It is available in three new colors. As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty design and offers full-LED illumination as well as a digital instrument cluster. It is backed by a 313cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 33.5hp of power.
- The changes in the 2023 BMW G 310 GS are limited to the addition of new color options, while the old ones have been discontinued.
- The brand's entry-level adventure motorbike offers good looks, many features, and excellent performance.
- The motorcycle should make its way to our shores in early 2023 and will rival the KTM 390 Adventure.
BMW G 310 GS has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a prominent beak, a windshield, a stepped-up seat, and a side-mounted exhaust. The motorbike packs an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It is offered in Version Basic Cosmic Black 3, Style Rally Kalamata Metallic Matte, and Style Sport Polar White with Racing Blue Metallic shades.
The BMW G 310 GS draws power from a 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 33.5hp at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm.
In terms of safety equipment, the 2023 BMW G 310 GS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS and ride-by-wire throttle for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a pre-load adjustable shock absorber on the rear end.
In the US, the 2023 BMW G 310 GS sports a price tag of $5,695 (around Rs. 4.5 lakh). The updated adventure motorcycle is expected to make its way to India early next year.