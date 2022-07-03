Auto

2023 BMW G 310 GS arrives in new color options

2023 BMW G 310 GS arrives in new color options

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 03, 2022, 11:08 am 2 min read

2023 BMW G 310 GS runs on a 313cc engine (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

German automaker BMW Motorrad has revealed the 2023 iteration of the G 310 GS motorcycle for the international markets. It is available in three new colors. As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty design and offers full-LED illumination as well as a digital instrument cluster. It is backed by a 313cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 33.5hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The changes in the 2023 BMW G 310 GS are limited to the addition of new color options, while the old ones have been discontinued.

The brand's entry-level adventure motorbike offers good looks, many features, and excellent performance.

The motorcycle should make its way to our shores in early 2023 and will rival the KTM 390 Adventure.

Design The bike has black alloy wheels and stepped-up seat

BMW G 310 GS has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a prominent beak, a windshield, a stepped-up seat, and a side-mounted exhaust. The motorbike packs an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It is offered in Version Basic Cosmic Black 3, Style Rally Kalamata Metallic Matte, and Style Sport Polar White with Racing Blue Metallic shades.

Information It runs on a 34hp, 313cc engine

The BMW G 310 GS draws power from a 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 33.5hp at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm.

Safety It gets 41mm inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2023 BMW G 310 GS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS and ride-by-wire throttle for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a pre-load adjustable shock absorber on the rear end.

Information 2023 BMW G 310 GS: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2023 BMW G 310 GS sports a price tag of $5,695 (around Rs. 4.5 lakh). The updated adventure motorcycle is expected to make its way to India early next year.