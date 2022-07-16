Auto

Zontes to introduce 5 bikes in India: Check features, price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 16, 2022, 05:09 pm 2 min read

Dual-channel ABS is offered on all five models (Photo credit: Zontes)

Chinese automaker Zontes has announced that it will introduce five motorbikes in India. They include the 350R, 350X, GK350, 350T, and the 350T ADV. As for the highlights, the vehicles bear stylish looks and offer many features, including USB charging ports and full-LED illumination. They are backed by a 348cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 38hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The five Zontes bikes offer head-turning looks and a long list of features. This will be the first instance of the Chinese motorbikes being sold in India.

Once they arrive here, they will have to be priced competitively in order to raise the competition in the market. They will rival models from brands such as BMW Motorrad, KTM, and Royal Enfield.

Design The bikes offer a windscreen and smartphone connectivity

The Zontes bikes have a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, high-set handlebars, side-mounted/underbelly exhaust, and a windscreen. The motorcycles get USB charging ports, an all-LED lighting setup, a full-color TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, and ride on aluminium cast alloy/spoked rims. They can store 15-19 liters of fuel and tip the scales at up to 188kg (for the GK350).

Information They run on a 38hp, 348cc engine

The five Zontes motorbikes are fueled by a 348cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 38hp at 9,500rpm and a peak torque of 32Nm at 7,500rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety The vehicles get a tire pressure monitoring system

The Zontes 350R, 350X, GK350, 350T, and 350T ADV are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, and a tire pressure monitoring system for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheelers are taken care of by inverted forks on the front end and a shock absorber on the rear side.

Information What about their pricing and availability?

The pricing and availability details of the Zontes 350R, 350X, GK350, 350T, and 350T ADV in India will be disclosed at the time of their launch. However, the vehicles should sport a price figure between Rs. 3.5-4 lakh (ex-showroom).