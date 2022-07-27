Auto

Ather 450X Gen3 v/s Ola S1 Pro: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 27, 2022, 05:25 am 3 min read

Ather Energy recently launched the 450X Gen3 scooter in India with a large 3.7kWh battery pack, a slightly refreshed design, and a claimed range of 146km per charge. The Ola S1 Pro is currently ahead of Ather in terms of sales and has also crossed the 50,000 unit production milestone in a record time for an EV. But which EV is better?

Context Why does this story matter?

Ather Energy is considered by many as the first EV maker to bring performance-oriented sustainable mobility to the Indian market. The homegrown automaker made its debut in 2016.

Ola Electric became India's top electric scooter manufacturer in the month of April, with its capable S1 Pro.

Now, the Ather 450X Gen3 plans to up the game and snatch the crown from the reigning champion.

Design The Ather 450X Gen3 is visually more appealing

The Ather 450X Gen3 sports an angular body with an apron-mounted LED headlight, a flush-fitted side stand, designer mirrors, a sleek LED taillamp, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a 7.0-inch colored TFT touchscreen instrument cluster. The Ola S1 Pro has a smiley-shaped headlight, an all-LED lighting setup, a single-piece seat, a flat footboard, 12.0-inch wheels, and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity.

Performance The Ola EV promises more range

The 450X Gen3 is powered by a 6kW PMS electric motor linked to an IP67-rated, 3.7kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers a claimed range of 146km per charge and a true range of around 105km. The S1 Pro is backed by an 8.5kW electric motor paired with a larger 3.97kWh battery pack. The setup promises a range of 181km on a single charge.

Safety The scooters are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the rider's safety, Ather 450X Gen3 and Ola S1 Pro come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the front for the former are handled by telescopic forks, while the latter features a single-sided fork. Both get a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Ather 450X Gen3 retails at Rs. 1.39 lakh, while the Ola S1 Pro can be yours for Rs. 1.2 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) after FAME 2 incentive and state subsidy. Our vote goes in favor of Ather 450X for its overall smooth, glitch-free operation, something which Ola is planning to sort with the MoveOS 3 software update.