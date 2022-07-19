Auto

Ather 450X Gen3 launched at Rs. 1.39 lakh: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 19, 2022, 03:59 pm 2 min read

Ather 450X Gen3 is equipped with optional Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Photo credit: Ather Energy)

Ather Energy has launched the highly awaited 450X Gen3 in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.39 lakh. It is the long-range version of the 450X electric scooter, capable of doing 146km on a single charge. This is the first refresh for the EV since its debut on our shores in 2020. The scooter packs a 3.7kWh battery pack and 6kW electric motor.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ather Energy made its first appearance in the Indian market in 2016 with the S340. The homegrown EV maker is one of the earliest to bring performance-oriented sustainable mobility in India.

The brand has also established its own charging infrastructure in more than 23 cities.

The 450X Gen3 tackles range anxiety with a larger 3.7kWh battery pack.

Design The scooter flaunts all-LED lighting setup

The Ather 450X Gen3 retains the futuristic design of the outgoing model. It has an apron-mounted LED headlight, a flat footboard, a flush-fitted side stand, designer mirrors, a stepped-up seat, and a sleek LED taillamp. The scooter houses a 7.0-inch colored TFT touchscreen instrument cluster with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity. The two-wheeler rides on 12-inch alloy wheels wrapped in premium MRF tires.

Information It has a claimed range on 146km per charge

The 450X Gen3 is powered by a 6kW PMS electric motor linked to a larger 3.7kWh, IP67-rated, Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers a claimed range of 146km on a single charge, with a true range of around 105km.

Safety The EV is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the Ather 450X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) and four riding modes: Eco, Ride, Sport, and Warp. The suspension duties on the scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end. Optional TPMS is also available.

Information Ather 450X Gen3: Pricing and availability

The Ather 450X Gen3 is now available with a price tag of Rs. 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India. The electric scooter can be booked online or through dealerships across the country.

