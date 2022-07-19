Ather 450X Gen3 launched at Rs. 1.39 lakh: Check features
Ather Energy has launched the highly awaited 450X Gen3 in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.39 lakh. It is the long-range version of the 450X electric scooter, capable of doing 146km on a single charge. This is the first refresh for the EV since its debut on our shores in 2020. The scooter packs a 3.7kWh battery pack and 6kW electric motor.
- Ather Energy made its first appearance in the Indian market in 2016 with the S340. The homegrown EV maker is one of the earliest to bring performance-oriented sustainable mobility in India.
- The brand has also established its own charging infrastructure in more than 23 cities.
- The 450X Gen3 tackles range anxiety with a larger 3.7kWh battery pack.
The Ather 450X Gen3 retains the futuristic design of the outgoing model. It has an apron-mounted LED headlight, a flat footboard, a flush-fitted side stand, designer mirrors, a stepped-up seat, and a sleek LED taillamp. The scooter houses a 7.0-inch colored TFT touchscreen instrument cluster with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity. The two-wheeler rides on 12-inch alloy wheels wrapped in premium MRF tires.
The 450X Gen3 is powered by a 6kW PMS electric motor linked to a larger 3.7kWh, IP67-rated, Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers a claimed range of 146km on a single charge, with a true range of around 105km.
For the safety of the rider, the Ather 450X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) and four riding modes: Eco, Ride, Sport, and Warp. The suspension duties on the scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end. Optional TPMS is also available.
The Ather 450X Gen3 is now available with a price tag of Rs. 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India. The electric scooter can be booked online or through dealerships across the country.