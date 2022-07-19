Auto

MV Agusta 'Reparto Corse' line-up of motorcycles revealed: Check features

Entire MV Agusta RC line-up is powered by 798cc inline-triple engines (Photo credit: MV Agusta)

MV Agusta has unveiled special editions for its F3 800, Dragster SCS, and Turismo Veloce motorcycles under the 'Reparto Corse' range. Only 200 units of the F3 800 RC and 300 units each of Turismo Veloce RC and Dragster RC will be produced. The two-wheelers flaunt an exclusive livery, a special certified plaque, and various performance upgrades over the standard models.

MV Agusta is one of the oldest motorcycle manufacturers to enter the Isle of Man TT. It has a rich history of track racing with numerous championships under its belts.

'Reparto Corse' or the Racing Department edition is a special line-up of limited-run motorcycles, created to commemorate the Italian bike maker's racing lineage.

The two-wheelers fall under the middleweight category with 798cc engines.

Bike #1 MV Agusta F3 800 RC: A 155hp supersport

The MV Agusta F3 800 RC edition flaunts a special red, white, and green livery that pays tribute to the Italian flag. It sits on a tubular steel trellis frame with a muscular fuel tank, rider-only saddle, Akrapovic racing exhaust, angular headlamp, and racing-inspired windscreen. The motorcycle is powered by a 798cc, inline-triple engine that makes 155hp/88Nm and tips the scales at 165kg.

Bike #2 MV Agusta Dragster RC SCS: Sports a lightweight titanium exhaust

The MV Agusta Dragster RC SCS looks aggressive with a sculpted fuel tank, an oval headlamp unit with integrated DRLs, a single-seat, wide handlebars with bar-end mirrors, a titanium SC Project exhaust, and a see-through clutch cover to enhance its visual appeal. The motorcycle draws power from a 798cc, triple-cylinder engine that churns out 150hp of maximum power and 87Nm of peak torque.

Bike #3 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC: Capable sports tourer

The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC has an off-road-biased design with a large 21.5-liter sculpted tank, an upright windscreen, a raised handlebar, split-type seats, a single-piece grab rail, and an all-LED lighting setup. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels. It is fueled by a 798cc, inline 3-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 110hp and a peak torque of 84Nm.