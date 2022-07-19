Auto

2023 Kia XCeed, with sporty design and features, revealed

Jul 19, 2022

2023 Kia XCeed sports 18-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has taken the wraps off the 2023 version of the XCeed for the European market. It sits between the Stonic and the Sportage models. The crossover is based on the Ceed hatchback and is 44mm taller than the latter. It has a ground clearance of 184mm. The four-wheeler is available with petrol, diesel, and hybrid powertrains.

Kia Motors has been successful in Europe with different categories of vehicles, due to aggressive styling and tech-forward cabins, making them good value-for-money.

The Korean automaker had first introduce the XCeed as a rugged alternative to its popular Ceed model in 2019 with a variety of petrol, diesel, and hybrid powertrains to choose from.

The 2023 iteration is a mid-cycle facelift.

Exteriors The car has all-LED lighting and 18-inch wheels

The 2023 Kia XCeed has a typical crossover styling with black cladding all around. It has a lengthy and muscular bonnet, a signature tiger-nose grille, projector LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, and a skid plate. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

Information It is offered with multiple powertrain options

XCeed runs on a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (118hp/172Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol engine (158hp/253Nm), and a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol unit (201hp/265Nm). A 1.6-liter mild-hybrid diesel motor (134hp/280Nm) and a plug-in hybrid setup (139hp/265Nm) with a 1.6-liter petrol engine, 44.5kW motor, and an 8.9kWh battery are also available.

Interiors The crossover features a sunroof and ADAS

On the inside, the Kia XCeed flaunts an all-black interior with leatherette upholstery, metal accents on dashboard and door trims, ambient lighting, sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information 2023 Kia XCeed: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 XCeed will be disclosed by Kia Motors in the coming months. We expect the crossover to cost around £25,000 (approximately Rs. 23.9 lakh) in the UK.