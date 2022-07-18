Auto

New Jeep compact SUV spied undisguised: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 18, 2022

The new Jeep compact SUV will sit below the Compass. Representative image (Photo credit: teslamagazin.sk)

Jeep's upcoming compact SUV was spotted during a TVC shoot, sans camouflage. Its concept version was showcased earlier this year by the US automaker. The vehicle will be one of the smallest for the brand in recent years and will be positioned below the Compass and Renegade in global markets. The four-wheeler will look similar to its concept form, flaunting core Jeep design language.

Jeep is one of the top brands for a capable off-road vehicle across the globe, with a rich history of creating "go-anywhere" vehicles, dating back to the WW-1 era.

The US automaker has been slowly increasing its presence in markets such as India and South America, with models like the Compass and Renegade.

The new compact SUV will likely arrive on our shores soon.

Exteriors The SUV will sport signature grille design and dual-tone colors

The new Jeep compact SUV will stay true to the brand's design language and flaunt a signature seven-slatted grille, sleek headlamps with DRLs, a wide air dam, and a muscular hood. On the sides, it will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, black B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a skid plate will grace the rear end.

The details regarding the powertrain options for the upcoming compact SUV from Jeep are yet to be disclosed. However, we expect the vehicle to be offered with a mild-hybrid powertrain linked to an automatic gearbox and an electronic all-wheel-drive system.

The interiors of Jeep's compact SUV are under the wraps. We expect it to feature a five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The four-wheeler should likely pack a digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ABS.

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the new compact SUV will be announced by Jeep during its launch event. The sub-4m offering will arrive in India as well and should likely cost around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).