2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 launched at Rs. 9.59 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 02, 2022, 06:39 pm 2 min read

2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 rides on wire-spoke wheels (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2023 iteration of the Bonneville T100 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom). To recall, the two-wheeler made its debut in the global markets a few months back. As part of the 2023 update, the retro-inspired offering from the British bikemaker receives a brand new Meridian Blue and Tangerine paint job.

Triumph Motorcycles has globally updated its entire "Modern Classics" lineup with the MY2023 update. All bikes receive a fresh new color scheme while remaining mechanically unaltered.

The British automaker is known for creating some of the best retro-inspired motorcycles by merging the old-school design philosophy with modern electronic riding aids.

The T100 is the best example of the same.

Design The motorcycle flaunts a round headlamp and wire-spoke wheels

The 2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 has an old-school charm and features a tubular steel frame, a teardrop-shaped 14.5-liter fuel tank, a chrome-garnished round headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, dual peashooter exhausts, a single-piece seat, and a large rear fender with a taillight. It houses a semi-digital dual-pod instrument cluster and circular mirrors. The bike rides on 18-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) wire-spoke wheels.

Information It is powered by a 900cc, parallel-twin engine

The Triumph Bonneville T100 is offered with a 900cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is linked with a 5-speed gearbox. The mill churns out a maximum power of 64hp and a peak torque of 80Nm.

Safety It is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the 2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information 2023 Triumph Bonneville T100: Pricing

Triumph Bonneville T100 starts at Rs. 9.59 lakh for the Jet Black-colored model and goes up to Rs. 9.89 lakh for the other colors, including Carnival Red with Fusion White, Lucerne Blue with Fusion White, and Meridian Blue with Tangerine (all prices, ex-showroom).