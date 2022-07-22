Auto

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS now available with new CNG variant

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 22, 2022, 05:33 pm 2 min read

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS sports 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has now launched the CNG version of the Grand i10 NIOS hatchback, based on its top-spec Asta trim. It costs Rs. 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom). To recall, the four-wheeler was earlier available in CNG guise in only the Magna and Sportz variants. The car is backed by a 1.2-liter engine that develops 68hp of power when running on the alternative fuel option.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the rising running costs of petrol and diesel-powered cars in India, people are now opting for electric and bi-fuel alternatives (CNG, LPG) as they provide a greater mileage, without much compromise on performance.

Top automakers such as Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors already have a few products in their portfolio with factory-fitted CNG kits.

Exteriors The hatchback sports projector headlamps and alloy wheels

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG flaunts a muscular hood, a gloss black grille with integrated DRLs, swept-back projector headlamps with halogen lighting, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a skid plate are available on the rear end of the hatchback.

Information It draws power from a 1.2-liter engine

The Grand i10 NIOS is fueled by an efficient 1.2-liter, inline-four, engine with a bi-fuel option (petrol and CNG). The mill generates 68hp of maximum power and 95.2Nm of peak torque when running on CNG. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors The cars gets an 8.0-inch infotainment panel

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone interior, a minimalist dashboard, ambient lighting, a sunroof, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The hatchback houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with smartphone connectivity. The safety of the passengers is ensured by dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Information How much does it cost?

In India, the CNG version of the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS starts at Rs. 7.16 lakh for the Magna trim and goes up to Rs. 8.45 lakh for the range-topping Asta variant (all prices, ex-showroom).