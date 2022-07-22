Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 to arrive in India soon: Check features
Mercedes-AMG is gearing up to launch the EQS 53 4MATIC+ in India on August 24. The four-wheeler will be the first all-electric offering from the performance division of the German automaker on our shores. The sedan will initially be available here as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). It offers head-turning looks and a long list of tech-based features.
- With green mobility set to take the center stage across the globe, almost every automaker is busy developing and launching PHEVs and BEVs.
- Mercedes-AMG, being the performance-oriented division of the German brand, is also following the electrification path.
- The EQS 53 4MATIC+ is an example of how electric cars can be made exciting, without compromising on their green credentials.
The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is underpinned by the brand's Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) and flaunts a sculpted hood, a closed-off 'Panamericana' grille, swept-back LED headlights, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, chrome-lined window sills, and designer wheels. Wrap-around connected taillamps and a diffuser grace the rear end of the EV.
The EQS 53 is powered by two electric motors linked to a 107.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup generates a maximum power of 649hp and a peak torque of 950Nm. The sedan delivers a claimed range of up to 570km on a single charge.
Inside, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 has a futuristic five-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen for the instrument cluster and infotainment system with support for over-the-air (OTA) software updates. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.
In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the EQS 53 4MATIC+ will be disclosed by Mercedes-AMG during its launch event on August 24. However, the sedan retails at $147,500 (approximately Rs. 1.17 crore) in the US market.