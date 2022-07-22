Auto

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 to arrive in India soon: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 22, 2022, 01:09 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ will be the flagship model for the brand's electric line-up (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG is gearing up to launch the EQS 53 4MATIC+ in India on August 24. The four-wheeler will be the first all-electric offering from the performance division of the German automaker on our shores. The sedan will initially be available here as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). It offers head-turning looks and a long list of tech-based features.

Context Why does this story matter?

With green mobility set to take the center stage across the globe, almost every automaker is busy developing and launching PHEVs and BEVs.

Mercedes-AMG, being the performance-oriented division of the German brand, is also following the electrification path.

The EQS 53 4MATIC+ is an example of how electric cars can be made exciting, without compromising on their green credentials.

Exteriors The EV sports an all-LED lighting setup and closed-off grille

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is underpinned by the brand's Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) and flaunts a sculpted hood, a closed-off 'Panamericana' grille, swept-back LED headlights, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, chrome-lined window sills, and designer wheels. Wrap-around connected taillamps and a diffuser grace the rear end of the EV.

Information It houses a large 107.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack

The EQS 53 is powered by two electric motors linked to a 107.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup generates a maximum power of 649hp and a peak torque of 950Nm. The sedan delivers a claimed range of up to 570km on a single charge.

Interiors The sedan has ventilated front seats and MBUX Hyperscreen

Inside, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 has a futuristic five-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen for the instrument cluster and infotainment system with support for over-the-air (OTA) software updates. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+: Pricing and availability

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the EQS 53 4MATIC+ will be disclosed by Mercedes-AMG during its launch event on August 24. However, the sedan retails at $147,500 (approximately Rs. 1.17 crore) in the US market.