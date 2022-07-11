Auto

Mahindra XUV700 diesel AWD variants recalled over 'critical' issue

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 11, 2022, 01:18 pm 3 min read

Mahindra XUV700 is equipped with ADAS functions (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has issued a recall for the XUV700's diesel AWD variants in India. It is under the 'critical service action' category for the brand. This move is done to check the bolts securing the propeller shaft on the models, and the homegrown automaker will replace any faulty parts found during the check. It is a precautionary move, as no incidents were reported.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most popular models for the brand, with the vehicle gathering nearly 10,000 orders per month. The homegrown carmaker also crossed the 30,000 sales milestone recently.

The flagship offering has a waiting period of about a year with select diesel trims.

The recall affects only two variants: AX7 Diesel AT Luxury Pack AWD and AX7 AWD Diesel AT.

Mahindra dealers will contact the owners of the affected models and service teams will carry out an inspection to check for any faults with the bolts holding the propeller shaft in place. Any faulty part found will be replaced by the brand. The automaker did not specify what exactly has happened. However, it must be important as the issue was deemed critical.

Exteriors The SUV has all-LED lighting setup and 18-inch alloy wheels

Mahindra XUV700 flaunts a long sculpted bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, a skid plate, LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information It is available with two powertrain options

The XUV700 draws power from a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine, available in three states of tune: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm. A 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol unit that develops 197hp/380Nm is also available. The mills are mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors It features a 12-speaker Sony sound system and ADAS functions

Inside, the Mahindra XUV700 features a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a digital instrument cluster, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and ADAS functions.

Information Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

The Mahindra XUV700 begins at Rs. 13.18 lakh for the base MX (petrol) variant and goes up to Rs. 24.58 lakh for the top-of-the-line AX7 AT Luxury Pack AWD (diesel) trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.

