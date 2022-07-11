Auto

Audi RS7 Exclusive Edition launched as a limited-run model

Audi RS7 Exclusive Edition launched as a limited-run model

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 11, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

2022 Audi RS7 is backed by a 591hp, 4.0-liter V8 engine (Photo credit: Audi)

Audi has revealed a special edition model of the 2022 RS7 for the US car market. It is called the "Exclusive Edition" and is to be produced in a limited run of just 23 units. As for highlights, the car flaunts a Mamba Black Pearl paint scheme, which has blue undertones. The four-wheeler comes with Carbon Optic and Black Optic packages as standard.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Audi RS7 made its debut in 2013 as a performance-oriented version of the A7 Sportback. It features Quattro all-wheel-drive system as well as carbon-fiber elements.

The German automaker also provided an optional Dynamic Plus package, which increased the top speed of the four-wheeler to 305km/h.

With just 23 units being made, the Exclusive Edition is one of the super-rare cars in recent years.

Exteriors Car flaunts blacked-out hexagonal grille, 22-inch designer wheels

The 2022 Audi RS7 Exclusive Edition flaunts a lengthy muscular hood, a blacked-out hexagonal grille, Matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, wide air dams, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the fastback is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 22-inch designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, quad-exhaust tips, and a diffuser grace the rear end of the performance sedan.

Information It draws power from a 4.0-liter, V8 engine

2022 RS7 Exclusive Edition is fueled by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that is linked to a 48V mild hybrid system. The setup churns out a maximum power of 591hp and a peak torque of 800Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox.

Interiors It features black Alcantara upholstery with contrast blue stitching

The Exclusive Edition of the 2022 RS7 has a four-seater cabin with an all-black interior, premium Alcantara upholstery with Sepang blue stitching, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel with paddle-shifters. It packs a digital instrument cluster, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, and a large infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information 2022 Audi RS7 Exclusive Edition: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Audi RS7 Exclusive Edition carries an eye-watering price tag of $166,495 (approximately Rs. 1.32 crore) which includes a $1,095 destination fee in the US. The vehicle is a limited-run model.