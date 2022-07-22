Auto

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT goes official in India: Check price

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT goes official in India: Check price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 22, 2022, 10:51 am 2 min read

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT gets an active rear wing to aid downforce (Photo credit: Porsche)

Porsche has launched the Turbo GT version of its Cayenne SUV in India with a price tag of Rs. 2.57 crore (ex-showroom). The coupe-styled four-wheeler is one of the most powerful Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) only vehicles in the German supercar maker's line-up. It draws 640hp of power from a 4.0-liter V8 petrol engine. It rolls on Pirelli P Zero Corsa performance tires.

Context Why does this story matter?

Porsche was one of the first carmakers to enter the uber-premium performance SUV segment across the globe in 2002.

The Cayenne S Diesel model was one of the popular models by the German automaker, doing good sales in the Indian market as well.

The Cayenne Turbo GT is an SUV with a lap record at the Nurburgring racetrack and should attract many buyers here.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts gold-colored alloy wheels and connected LED taillights

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT has a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a large rectangular grille, wide air dams, a coupe-like sloping roofline, and a front air splitter. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 22-inch gold-colored alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights, a diffuser, a roof-mounted spoiler, and dual exhaust tips grace the rear.

Information It does 0-100km/h sprint in 3.3 seconds

The Cayenne Turbo GT is backed by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine that develops a maximum power of 640hp and an earth-shattering 850Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors The coupe features four seats with Alcantara upholstery

On the inside, the Cayenne has a luxurious four-seater cabin with premium Alcantara upholstery on the seats, dashboard, and door trims along with Turbo GT badging. It has multi-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, and ambient lighting. It houses a next-generation Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT: Pricing and availability

In India, Porsche has launched the Cayenne Turbo GT with a price tag of Rs. 2.57 crore (ex-showroom). The vehicle is touted to be the fastest production SUV in the world, as of now.

Poll If money is not an issue, which other performance SUV will you choose?