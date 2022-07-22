Auto

Top 4 cruiser motorcycles under Rs. 9 lakh in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 22, 2022, 03:25 am 3 min read

Cruiser motorcycles provide relaxed riding ergonomics

Cruiser motorcycles have always been aspirational in the Indian two-wheeler market, thanks to their brilliant looks and linear power delivery. There are multiple offerings from the likes of Kawasaki, Triumph, Ducati, Benelli, and Royal Enfield on our shores. The latest to enter the market is the Keeway K-Light 250V, the most affordable V-twin bike yet. Check out our top four picks from the lot.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorcycles are the largest chunk of vehicles in India with as many as 13.47 million units sold in India in FY22, as per a report by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The primary reason for it is the ease of ownership and simpler maintenance of two-wheelers compared to cars.

The cruiser-type offers an overall comfortable ride, due to the relaxed ergonomics.

Bike #1 Keeway K-Light 250V: Price begins at Rs. 3.09 lakh

The Keeway K-Light 250V has a typical cruiser design language with a 20-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar, dual exhausts, all-LED lighting, and a stepped-up seat with a backrest. It is equipped with disc brakes on the front and the rear wheel, along with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle is powered by a 249cc, V-twin engine that generates 18.7hp/19Nm, and gets a segment-first belt-drive system.

Bike #2 Benelli 502C: Price starts at Rs. 5.52 lakh

The Benelli 502C has a feet-forward design with a muscular 21-liter fuel tank, an upswept dual-tip exhaust, a stepped-up seat, a digital instrument console, and rides on alloy wheels. It has disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, with dual-channel ABS. The bike is fueled by a 500cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 46.8hp/46Nm, and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Bike #3 Kawasaki Vulcan S: Begins at Rs. 6.34 lakh

The Kawasaki Vulcan S is a modern-day cruiser that features a sloping 14-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar, an under-belly exhaust, a semi-digital instrument console, and tips the scale at 235kg. The motorcycle is offered with disc brakes on both the wheels, paired with dual-channel ABS. It draws power from 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that develops 59.9hp/62.4Nm and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Bike #4 Triumph Street Twin: Starts at Rs. 8.55 lakh

The Triumph Street Twin is not a typical feet-forward cruiser but provides comfortable riding ergonomics like them. It has a 12-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank, all-LED lighting setup, a single-piece seat, upswept exhaust, and a seat height of 765mm. It gets dual-channel ABS and riding modes. The motorcycle runs on a 900cc parallel-twin engine that produces 64.1hp/80Nm and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.