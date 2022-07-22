Auto

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 arrives at dealer's yard before launch

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 22, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will ride on alloy wheels. Representative image. (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

The upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 was spotted undisguised at a dealer's yard in Chennai. It is tipped to be the most affordable offering from Royal Enfield to date. The motorcycle will likely be offered in two variants and shall flaunt a retro-scrambler design language with a semi-digital instrument cluster. It will be underpinned by the new J-series platform (codenamed JIC1).

Context Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield was successful in reducing the NVH levels of its recent offerings, the Meteor 350 and Classic 350 using the newly-developed J-series architecture. Both the motorcycles received a warm response from customers and critics alike.

The homegrown bikemaker plans to replicate this success with the upcoming Hunter 350 as well.

The bike will primarily rival the Honda CB350RS in the Indian market.

Design The motorcycle will feature a single-piece seat and alloy wheels

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will sit on a dual-cradle frame and feature a muscular fuel tank, wide handlebar, large fenders, round headlamp and taillamp units, a stepped-up single-piece seat, grab rails, and an upswept exhaust. The motorcycle will likely pack a semi-digital instrument cluster with a Tripper Navigation unit from the Meteor 350. The two-wheeler will ride on alloy wheels.

Information It will be offered with a 349cc, single-cylinder engine

The upcoming Hunter 350 will be backed by the J-series 349cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine from the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. The mill will develop a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm, and should be linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It will be equipped with disc brakes and ABS

In terms of safety equipment, the Hunter 350 will come equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a disc/drum brake on the rear wheel, along with either single-channel or dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties should likely be handled by telescopic forks on the front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end of the motorcycle.

Information Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Pricing and availability

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the upcoming Hunter 350 will be disclosed by Royal Enfield during the launch event. We expect the retro scrambler to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

