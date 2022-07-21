Auto

BMW 5 Series 50 Jahre M Edition debuts: Check features

BMW 5 Series 50 Jahre M Edition debuts: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 21, 2022, 04:46 pm 2 min read

BMW 5 Series 50 Jahre M Edition flaunts L-shaped DRLs (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has launched the special "50 Jahre M Edition" of the 5 Series in India with a price tag of Rs. 67.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium sedan can be booked online via the company's website and is available with a choice of three optional packages: Racer's Package, Motorsport Package, and Carbon Package. It is based on the top-of-the-line 530i M Sport variant.

Context Why does this story matter?

The '50 Jahre M Edition' of the 5 Series sedan commemorates 50 years of the brand's 'M Performance' division.

The limited-run 5 Series offers better looks and creature comforts in comparison to the standard model. Only 10 units are up for grabs, making it an exclusive proposition.

This one is for BMW connoisseurs who don't mind spending extra bucks for the beauty.

Exteriors The sedan has 18-inch M alloy wheels and laser headlights

The BMW 5 Series 50 Jahre M Edition flaunts a lengthy and muscular hood, laser headlights with L-shaped DRLs, a black kidney grille, revised bumpers, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, 18-inch M alloy wheels, and red-colored brake calipers. Wrap-around LED taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

Information It is offered with a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine

The special-edition 5 Series draws power from a 2.0-liter, inline-four, twin-turbocharged petrol engine that generates a power of 248hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox. The sedan completes the 0-100km/h sprint in 6.1 seconds.

Interiors It features Harman Kardon sound system and four-zone climate control

On the inside, the limited-run BMW 5 Series features premium leather upholstery with contrast stitching, M-branded seatbelts, powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, four-zone automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle-shifters. It packs a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and two 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information BMW 5 Series 50 Jahre M Edition: Pricing and availability

In India, the BMW 5 Series 50 Jahre M Edition is available in a limited run of 10 units and carries a price tag of Rs. 67.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan can be booked online via the company's website.