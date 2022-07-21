BMW 5 Series 50 Jahre M Edition debuts: Check features
BMW has launched the special "50 Jahre M Edition" of the 5 Series in India with a price tag of Rs. 67.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium sedan can be booked online via the company's website and is available with a choice of three optional packages: Racer's Package, Motorsport Package, and Carbon Package. It is based on the top-of-the-line 530i M Sport variant.
- The '50 Jahre M Edition' of the 5 Series sedan commemorates 50 years of the brand's 'M Performance' division.
- The limited-run 5 Series offers better looks and creature comforts in comparison to the standard model. Only 10 units are up for grabs, making it an exclusive proposition.
- This one is for BMW connoisseurs who don't mind spending extra bucks for the beauty.
The BMW 5 Series 50 Jahre M Edition flaunts a lengthy and muscular hood, laser headlights with L-shaped DRLs, a black kidney grille, revised bumpers, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, 18-inch M alloy wheels, and red-colored brake calipers. Wrap-around LED taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.
The special-edition 5 Series draws power from a 2.0-liter, inline-four, twin-turbocharged petrol engine that generates a power of 248hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox. The sedan completes the 0-100km/h sprint in 6.1 seconds.
On the inside, the limited-run BMW 5 Series features premium leather upholstery with contrast stitching, M-branded seatbelts, powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, four-zone automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle-shifters. It packs a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and two 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.
In India, the BMW 5 Series 50 Jahre M Edition is available in a limited run of 10 units and carries a price tag of Rs. 67.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan can be booked online via the company's website.