Hero MotoCorp's NTorq-rivaling sporty scooter spied testing: Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 21, 2022, 02:21 pm 2 min read

The new Hero scooter will get an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp has been recently spotted testing a sporty scooter, albeit in a heavily camouflaged form, in India. It could likely be a TVS NTorq-rivaling 125cc offering from the brand. The test mule flaunts an aggressive design language and is seen with a fully digital instrument cluster, most likely with Bluetooth connectivity similar to other XTEC variants by the homegrown brand.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hero MotoCorp was founded in 1984 and is currently one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in the world.

The homegrown brand has a wide range of offerings both in the motorcycle and scooter categories in India, with popular models such as the Splendor doing good sales numbers in the rural areas.

The brand is now trying to change its image with modern, upmarket products.

Design The scooter will feature digital instrument cluster and all-LED lighting

The new Hero scooter will have an aggressive front fascia similar to the TVS NTorq 125. It will feature sharp-looking body panels, an apron-mounted LED headlamp, designer mirrors, a single-piece seat, a flat footboard, and an X-shaped taillamp unit. The scooter will pack a fully digital instrument console and should likely get Bluetooth connectivity. It will ride on alloy wheels.

Information It will be backed by a 125cc engine

The details regarding the specifications of the upcoming Hero scooter are currently unavailable. We expect the two-wheeler to be backed by a potent 125cc engine to rival the TVS NTorq and Suzuki Avenis.

Safety It will be equipped with disc brake on front wheel

The details regarding the safety equipment of the new Hero two-wheeler are under the wraps. However, as seen on the test mule, the scooter will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear. The suspension duties will be carried out by telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?

In India, Hero MotoCorp is expected to reveal the upcoming sporty scooter soon. We expect the two-wheeler to be priced competitively at around Rs. 85,000 to take on its rivals in the 125cc segment.

