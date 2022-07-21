2022 Honda CRF300L spotted at dealership in India: Check features
The 2022 CRF300L dual-purpose motorcycle was recently spotted at a Honda dealership in India. The Japanese automaker had previously patented the two-wheeler on our shores as well. If launched, it would be the first on/off-road bike by the brand to arrive here and will go up against the Kawasaki KLX450R. The ADV is backed by a 286cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 27hp.
- Honda is a force to reckon with when it comes to dual-purpose motorcycles across the globe.
- The Japanese brand has multiple victories in dirt racing, motocross, trails, and cross-country rallies under its belt.
- When the CRF300L will make its way to our shores, the rivalry in the adventure bike segment is bound to be raised to a great extent.
The Honda CRF300L has a typical motocross styling, featuring large fenders, a slim 7.9-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar, a flat-type seat, a halogen headlamp, upswept exhaust, and a slim tail section. It packs a digital instrument cluster and angular mirrors. The motorcycle rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels wrapped in off-road-biased tires and tips the scale at 138kg.
The CRF300L is powered by a 286cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill develops a maximum power of 27hp and a peak torque of 26.6Nm.
For the safety of the rider, the 2022 CRF300L comes equipped with petal-type disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with ABS for better braking performance, both on and off-road. The suspension duties are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front and a Pro-Link mono-shock unit on the rear of the motorcycle. Both have 259mm of suspension travel.
Honda is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the 2022 CRF300L in India. However, the ADV retails with a base price tag of $5,349 (approximately Rs. 4.27 lakh) in the US.