2022 Honda CRF300L spotted at dealership in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 21, 2022, 10:38 am 2 min read

2022 Honda CRF300L is equipped with long-travel suspension at both ends (Photo credit: Honda)

The 2022 CRF300L dual-purpose motorcycle was recently spotted at a Honda dealership in India. The Japanese automaker had previously patented the two-wheeler on our shores as well. If launched, it would be the first on/off-road bike by the brand to arrive here and will go up against the Kawasaki KLX450R. The ADV is backed by a 286cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 27hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Honda is a force to reckon with when it comes to dual-purpose motorcycles across the globe.

The Japanese brand has multiple victories in dirt racing, motocross, trails, and cross-country rallies under its belt.

When the CRF300L will make its way to our shores, the rivalry in the adventure bike segment is bound to be raised to a great extent.

Design The ADV flaunts wire-spoke wheels wrapped in off-road-biased tires

The Honda CRF300L has a typical motocross styling, featuring large fenders, a slim 7.9-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar, a flat-type seat, a halogen headlamp, upswept exhaust, and a slim tail section. It packs a digital instrument cluster and angular mirrors. The motorcycle rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels wrapped in off-road-biased tires and tips the scale at 138kg.

Information It is backed by a 27hp, single-cylinder engine

The CRF300L is powered by a 286cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill develops a maximum power of 27hp and a peak torque of 26.6Nm.

Safety The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the 2022 CRF300L comes equipped with petal-type disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with ABS for better braking performance, both on and off-road. The suspension duties are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front and a Pro-Link mono-shock unit on the rear of the motorcycle. Both have 259mm of suspension travel.

Information 2022 Honda CRF300L: Pricing and availability

Honda is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the 2022 CRF300L in India. However, the ADV retails with a base price tag of $5,349 (approximately Rs. 4.27 lakh) in the US.