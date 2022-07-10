2022 Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition breaks cover
Hero Motocorp has unveiled the Rally Edition of the Xpulse 200 4V in India. The new variant offers a more off-road biased kit as standard. Along with the new model, the homegrown bikemaker will offer an all-new Rally Kit for the existing Xpulse customers. The two-wheeler is backed by a BS6-compliant 199.6cc, single-cylinder engine that develops 18.8hp of maximum power.
- Hero Motocorp introduced the first-ever affordable dual-purpose motorcycle in form of the Impulse in 2011. It was a 150cc offering with long-travel suspension and on/off-road tires as standard from the homegrown bikemaker.
- The Xpulse 200 is the spiritual successor of the Impulse and offers better equipment along with a refined four-valve engine.
- The Rally Edition ups the game by providing a premium off-road kit.
The 2022 Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition flaunts an off-road biased design language. It has a sculpted fuel tank, a round LED headlamp, a prominent beak, a single-piece seat, a wide handlebar, handguards, an upswept exhaust, a bash plate, an upright windscreen, and a sleek LED taillight. The bike packs a digital instrument console and rides on wire-spoke wheels wrapped in Maxxis tires.
The Xpulse 200 4V is offered with a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, 4-valve engine that is linked to a 5-speed gearbox with an extended gear lever. The mill produces a maximum power of 18.8hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 17.35Nm at 6,500rpm.
For the safety of the rider, the Rally Edition of Xpulse 200 4V is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS for better control in off-road conditions. The suspension duties are taken care of by 250mm-travel telescopic forks on the front with fork gaiters, and a pre-load adjustable 220mm-travel mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition will be announced by Hero Motocorp soon. We expect it to carry a premium over the standard model, which starts at Rs. 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.