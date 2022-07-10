Auto

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door spied testing, launch imminent: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 10, 2022, 07:54 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door model will have circular headlamps. Representative image (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of the five-door version of its popular off-roader, the Jimny, for the global car market. The SUV was recently spied testing, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. The homegrown automaker currently manufactures and exports the three-door variant of the four-wheeler from its Gurugram facility in Haryana, India. It will feature a rugged design and a functional cabin.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Jimny is one of the iconic SUVs since the 1970s, with over three million units sold worldwide as of July 2020. It gained popularity for its compact dimensions and capable four-wheel-drive system.

The Jimny was sold in India as the Gypsy and serves the armed forces to date, due to its reliable engine.

The five-door model will primarily rival the Mahindra Thar.

Exteriors The SUV will feature a rugged design language

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door variant will feature the rugged design language as seen on the regular model. It will have a muscular clamshell bonnet, multi-slat grille, circular headlamps, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and alloy wheels. Tail-mounted spare wheel and rectangular taillights will grace the rear end.

Information It will be offered with a 1.5-liter, K-series engine

The Jimny five-door version will be backed by a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine that churns out 104hp of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. It should be mated either to a 5-speed manual or an automatic transmission, along with an optional four-wheel-drive system.

Interiors It will have five-seater cabin with touchscreen infotainment panel

The interiors of the upcoming Jimny are under the wraps. However, we expect the SUV to feature a five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will likely pack a large touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity tech. The safety of the passenger will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door variant: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the five-door model of Jimny will be disclosed by Maruti Suzuki during its launch event. We expect the SUV to start around Rs. 12 lakh mark (ex-showroom) in India.

